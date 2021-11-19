Forza Horizon 5 becomes biggest game launch in Xbox and Game Pass history

Since it was released on November 9 2021, Forza Horizon 5 has amassed more than 10 million players across Xbox and Game Pass users.

Forza Horizon 5 is the fifth installment of the Forza Horizon series and the twelfth overall game of the Forza series. The game is set in a fictionalized version of Mexico and was surprisingly not nominated for the Game Awards 2021 Game of the Year award.

However, the official Forza Horizon Twitter account announced earlier today that Forza Horizon 5’s release was the biggest in history across Xbox and Xbox’s Game Pass service. The game registered more than 4.5 million players within the first 24 hours and currently has over 10 million active players.



The critically acclaimed Forza Horizon series had initially released a premium edition of the game as well as a premium add-ons bundle for Game Pass subscribers. According to reports, the game registered between $54-$118 million in revenue even before its release on November 9. Forza Horizon 5 also topped the weekly Steam charts from November 1 to 7.

The fact that it was not nominated for The Game Awards 2021 Game of the Year award came as a surprise to most in the gaming community. However, since its release, the game has exceeded even the most generous of expectations.

According to the official Twitter post, Forza Horizon 5 registered more than 10 million active players within the first 7 days of its release. Achieving this feat in record time, the open-world racing video game is already being recognized as the best racing game of all time.

Hence, while its non-inclusion among the Game of the Year nominations was surprising, gamers around the world have taken to the game quite quickly. Currently. Forza Horizon 5 has a Metacritic rating of 92% and currently features at number 21 on the list of most-played games on Steam.

Initially, gamers complained about multiple bugs and issues in Forza Horizon 5. However, Playground Games released a hotflix update on November 17 to solve a majority of them.

