Forza Horizon 5 bonus board map for 2022

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest casual street-racing iteration of the franchise and follows a similar structure to its very successful predecessor, Forza Horizon 4. This time, the game portrays a fictionalized Mexico beautifully, and the experience of exploring the map on wheels feels very real.

The map is undoubtedly huge and needs some fast travel options here and there for more immediate access to events. This is where the bonus board maps come in. Two types of bonus boards are available in the game - fast travel and XP.

The fast travel boards help reduce the cost of fast traveling for players, while the XP boards grant additional experience points for increasing profile levels.

Is there any bonus board map for Forza Horizon 5 in 2022?

Bonus boards have been present since the game's launch, and no new maps have been added to it yet. However, the old boards are plenty for players to gather a lot of XP and fast travel at reduced costs. The current boards are not even that distant, and players can easily smash board after board.

All existing Fast travel and XP board maps

1) Fast Travel boards map

Fast travel boards help the player move through the map at a much faster rate at a reduced cost. There are 50 fast travel boards spread all over the game's version of Mexico. Touching each board minimizes the cost of travel by 200 credits.

All fast travel boards locations in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Playground Games)

Breaking all of these boards would make fast travel almost free. This will help the players reach different parts of the map almost instantly. It should be noted that this feature cannot be used from the beginning. Players need to get a certain level before using the fast travel feature.

2) XP boards map

The XP boards in the game help players gain experience points, which helps increase the level of the player's profile. A total of 200 XP boards are present on the Forza Horizon 5 map.

All XP boards locations in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Playground Games)

As players continue leveling up, they get to spin the wheel, which in turn comes with the chance of winning cars and credits for free. It has to be taken into consideration that some XP boards must be acquired by jumping on the roofs of houses, which might be tricky for beginners.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar