Forza Horizon 5 bugs, glitches, and every issue known so far

Forza Horizon games are mostly focused on casual street racing in iconic locations around the world. After taking the players to vast open-worlds based in Australia and Great Britain, Forza Horizon 5 introduces players to Mexico in its full glory.

The game has managed to get a formidable amount of positive reviews for its take on the evolution of racing games and an attractive world that looks breathtaking every time it is looked at.

Even after receiving many positive reviews, games still end up having some bugs in their initial stage, and it is quite common to see them. This article will be looking at all the Forza Horizon 5 bugs and glitches that are known so far.

Same Forza Horizon 5 bugs are yet to be fixed

All the bugs referred to in the list below are a cumulative list of the problems noticed in Forza Horizon 5:

Flickering water reflections on low specification PCs with AMD branded graphics cards

Car dials have a white texture and get blurred when the car is moving (For AMD graphics card with integrated Radeon graphics)

AI drivers are not spawning in the race or losing track when in CO-OP mode

Car falling through the world after the race ends during "The Trial" Seasonal Championship event

Players with maximum driving assists are unable to explore expeditions at full speed

When using 'Alt+Enter' combination the splash screen title reads 'Enter' button as an input

When any change is made to the hardware, the game does not ask if players want to re-run the graphics setup.

Wrong actions can get triggered after clicking buttons with the mouse

UMA video memory is not supported at the moment

On the first launch, the in-game resolution of Forza Horizon 5 does not match the Windows resolution

Disabling screen effects in the settings menu does not turn off chromatic aberration

Chromatic aberration gets extremely eye hurting with ultra-wide resolutions

Tabbing out when launching the game causes the window to open cut off in the bottom right of the screen

Some car elements have missing transparency on PC with AMD Graphics cards.

Rendering issues on PC for terrain and vegetation textures

Horizontal stripes on roads when SSAO is enabled

Graphics artifacts at the edge of the screen when run at 3440x1440 resolution (Ultrawide)

No in-game audio is heard after resuming the game

The Forzathon Shop not being open

Audio doesn’t work when Dolby Atmos is used on Windows PC

Edited by R. Elahi