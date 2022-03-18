Forza Horizon 5: How to smash dinosaur piñatas

The creators of Forza Horizon 5 have tasked players with wrecking yet another one-of-a-kind relic in Mexico for Series 5, the dinosaur piñata. Although this thing resembles a long-extinct monster, it must be destroyed, much like conventional piñatas. This will assist players in completing Accolade tasks, as well as the Series 5 Pass and any subsequent playlists.

The EventLab should be used to spawn and destroy dinosaur piñatas, in the same way it is used to spawn and smash tank piñatas. Users can build and download customized events here, which include unique routes, challenges, and valuables strewn across the roads.

How to smash dinosaur piñatas in Forza Horizon 5

Players need to go to the EventLab and enter the Pause menu. From there, players should go to Creative Lab -> EventLab -> Event Blueprints

Players may search for piñata-themed races by searching 'dinosaur piñatas' in the search bar or by finding them in the 'Trending Today' section. It shouldn't be too difficult to locate one. However, in case of trouble, 448 271 141 is a Share Code that should get the job done.

Players can enter and start the race after they have located it. After that, all players have to do is find the piñatas on the course and slam the car into them. However, it's worth noting that even after the first run through an EventLab course, Forza may not be able to identify all of the smashed piñatas. In such cases, players can enter the same race and run it again.

About Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is a racing computer game set in an open world environment based on a fictitious Mexico. The game has the largest map in the Forza Horizon series as it is 50% larger than its predecessor, Forza Horizon 4. Creative director Mike Brown hailed the map as one of the most varied Forza Horizon layouts the team has ever produced.

An active caldera volcano, forests and beaches, historic Mayan temples, and towns and cities like Guanajuato can all be found on the map. Players in Forza Horizon 5 can freely explore the open environment while competing in multiplayer races and completing the narrative mode. Both the game's cars and the player's character can be customized to a great extent.

