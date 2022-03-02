How to find and smash market stall carts in Forza Horizon 5

The idea of smashing vehicles into objects in Forza Horizon 5 is not a new concept. In fact, there is a similar challenge with taco stands.

Despite the expensive price tags many cars in Forza Horizon 5 have, the game explicitly challenges players to bang them up a bit. However, in this case, it isn’t taco carts anymore but market stall carts.

Like taco carts, market stall carts can be found throughout Mexico. It's likely that you passed a few without realizing. If market stall cars are part of your objective, here’s where to find them and ultimately smash them to pieces.

Forza Horizon 5: where to find market stall carts to smash

Driving straight into the market stall carts is the easiest part of the challenge. Forza Horizon 5 doesn’t expect you to perform it in any specific way. All you have to do to smash market stall carts is line your car in front of one, step on the gas, and drive right into the wooden structure.

To find a market stall cart, you have to know what you're looking for and where to look. Look specifically in places with large populations such as Mulege or Guanajuato. In fact, Guanajuato is a hotspot for market stall carts.

As you're cruising around Mulege or Guanajuato, look for multi-colored roofs of red, yellow, and green. For comparison, taco stands use umbrellas. If you get close enough to a market stall cart, you'll notice the various fruits and vegetables.

Find Fast Travel Boards to make smashing market stall carts easier and quicker

Smashing market stall carts in Forza Horizon 5 is easy, but getting to places like Mulege and Guanajuato takes time. The map isn’t exactly small, so having to drive long stretches of road just to break something is time consuming. However, if you have a few Fast Travel Boards unlocked nearby, you can use them.

It should be noted that fast travel isn’t cheap, especially early on, but fast traveling when you're in a bind is invaluable. Therefore, if you pass a Fast Travel Board outside major cities or places you frequent, smash it. If you find every Fast Travel Board, the game will foot the bill whenever you use the service.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete