How to smash a football in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is an outstanding racing game with a stunning amount of content on display, including a few subtleties that many players may overlook. One of these being the ability to smash a football.

The football in question, or soccer ball as it's called in the US, can be found near the center of the map, specifically located at El Estadio Horizon. This area is part of the Horizon Mexico Festival of last year.

Once there, players will find a large football stadium. At the center of the pitch is a stationary football. Like all other "smash" objectives, driving at high speeds into the football will accomplish the strangely satisfying objective.

Why would Forza Horizon 5 players want to smash a football?

There are a tremendous variety of challenges added throughout the game's constantly updating events. Several of these require the player to smash through different objects. There are awards for finding and destroying increasing numbers of pinatas, for example.

Numerous others have required that players knock down football goal posts. However, with the season change which occurred on February 3rd, new challenges have emerged once again.

This week's Forzathon Weekly Challenge included a triathlon race and the usual seven daily challenges. The seventh, set for the 10th of February, is entitled Doesn't Ring A Ball. The challenge simply requests that its players smash a football.

Each Daily Challenge in Forza Horizon 5 contributes one point towards the player's season total. Season points can be used, within a limited time window, to unlock exclusive outfits and cars. In addition, the daily quests also provide a small amount of Forza Points to put towards upgrades and new cars.

Finally, Forza Horizon 5 has a ton of achievements that are dependent upon daily or season-wide performance. With that in mind, obsessive completionists are loath to let an opportunity to pass them by. For example, the Gotta Smash 'Em All achievement requires players to complete 5 seasonal smashable challenges.

