5 best off-road cars in Forza Horizon 5 Series 3

Off-road racing is an integral part of the majority of racing games and it's no different in Forza Horizon 5. It is a type of motorsport that requires vehicles with thick tires, bulky bodies, and high suspension.

Players won't be able to race with their street-racing cars as they need a specific type of vehicle to fulfill the purpose. The game has more than 500 cars and choosing a particular vehicle out of them is no simple task.

The game's Series 3 started on January 7, 2022, and brought a whole new roster of vehicles along with it. Among all these vehicles, some are suited for off-road races while the others serve their respective purpose.

Here are some of the best off-road cars in Forza Horizon 5 Series 3

Series 3 of the game revolves around the theme of Lunar New Year. On this auspicious occasion, the streets of Guanajuato will be lit by lanterns and players would be delighted to cruise through them on wheels.

However, the off-road races are not to be neglected as these bring a different type of joy and adrenaline rush in comparison to normal street races. Here are some of the best vehicles for off-road races in Forza Horizon 5 Series 3:

2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37

2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution

2016 Jeep Trailcat

AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST 2554

Let's take a look at each vehicle in detail.

1) 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37

Rarity: Rare

Rare Cost: NA

NA Speed: 4.1

4.1 Handling: 3.8

3.8 Acceleration: 2.5

2.5 Launch: 2.2

2.2 Braking: 2.7

2.7 Off: 9.5

9.5 Performance Index: D 404

2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37 in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Playground Games)

The 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37 is one of the latest off-road additions in the game with Series 3. Players need to earn 45 points if they want to unlock this versatile vehicle. Unlike other vehicles of the same kind, this one has got good looks and performs equally well on rough terrain.

This vehicle cannot be won from a Wheelspin or Super Wheelspin. However, it can be purchased or bid on it through an Auction House listing. This car has also been featured in Forza Motorsport 7 as part of the Samsung QLED Car Pack and as standard in Forza Horizon 4.

2) 2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

Rarity: Rare

Rare Cost: NA

NA Speed: 4.0

4.0 Handling: 4.1

4.1 Acceleration: 2.7

2.7 Launch: 2.6

2.6 Braking: 2.9

2.9 Off: 9.4

9.4 Performance Index: D 457

2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38 in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Playground Games)

The vehicle is also one of two off-road additions to the latest Forza game. As evident in the picture above, it has oversized tires to maneuver smoothly across rocky and snow-filled roads. It also comes with maximum ground clearance for proper traverse through the rough tracks.

Similar to Toyota Arctic Trucks, the Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38 also needs 45 points to get unlocked. The vehicle is a 4x4 and includes a push bar and widened fender for the tires so that it can move through rocky and snowy tracks without damaging its bottom components.

3) 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution

Rarity: Epic

Epic Cost: 500,000 CR

500,000 CR Speed: 7.6

7.6 Handling: 6.5

6.5 Acceleration: 9.5

9.5 Launch: 5.1

5.1 Braking: 5.3

5.3 Off: 8.3

8.3 Performance Index: S2 904

1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Playground Games)

Limited off-road cars in Series 3 have led to the recommendation of this ready since launch vehicle. The 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution is one of the best cars for racing off-road. It has enough horsepower to reach 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, making it one of the top-choices for dirt and rally races.

This car may also be used for normal races. For that, players will need to drop the car class from S2 to S1 or below. Unlike its former variant, the Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution allows two engine swaps and standard racing slicks that help to get a better grip on dirt routes.

4) 2016 Jeep Trailcat

Rarity: Epic

Epic Cost: 75,000 CR

75,000 CR Speed: 6.2

6.2 Handling: 3.9

3.9 Acceleration: 5.5

5.5 Launch: 4.1

4.1 Braking: 4.0

4.0 Off: 10

10 Performance Index: A 744

2016 Jeep Trailcat in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Playground Games)

The 2016 Jeep Trailcat is one of the best all-rounder vehicles for traveling both on and off-road. It can be either bought from the Autoshop for 75,000 credits or gained as a reward by completing the “Born to Win” Accolade, an achievement attained by winning every Cross Country event.

These events are challenges as players need to try hard in order to complete them. The vehicle needs to be maxed out in order to unlock its maximum potential. It is capable of reaching a horsepower of up to 1750 HP and would be a perfect combination of speed and off-road maneuvering.

5) AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST 2554

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Cost: 850,000 CR

850,000 CR Speed: 4.2

4.2 Handling: 4.1

4.1 Acceleration: 8.6

8.6 Launch: 10

10 Braking: 6.7

6.7 Off: 10

10 Performance Index: A 719

AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST 2554 in Forza Horizon 5 (Image via Playground Games)

The M12 Warthog CST is ideal for off-road races in the game. It fails to reach high speeds but allows controlled movement while taking turns and sharp corners. It also manages to launch off the line with minimal wheel spin, despite having 86% central differential rear bias.

The vehicle is an appropriate choice for off-roads. Its races that do not prioritize speed but puts more focus on responsive handling and high maneuverability.

