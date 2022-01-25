Forza Horizon 5: Lantern location for Light the Beacon challenge

Challenges in Forza Horizon 5 are provided in the game to help with the progression of the Series, which rewards the players with exclusive cars.

In Series 3’s winter season, the players have given “Light the Beacon challenge” as one of the weekly quests to help with seasonal progression.

The challenge requires players to destroy multiple sky lanterns at a prominent landmark on Forza Horizon 5’s vast open-world map. The challenge is super easy, considering if players know what to do.

To assist players wondering how to complete the challenge. This guide aims to give step-by-step instructions to help them complete the challenge in no time.

Guide to complete in Forza Horizon 5

To do this challenge, players have to first travel on the west side of Forza Horizon 5's map and reach the Dunas Blancas desert. Upon reaching the desert, players can find lanterns present on most of the dunes in the desert area.

Players who want to do it the normal way, it is best to wait till night and hit the desert as these lanterns will be lit, and players can easily see them. However, if the players are looking for a faster method, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the pause screen of the game and access the Creative Hub tab on the screen.

Step 2: From there, players have to get inside the Super 7 and select Challenge Cards.

Step 3: Inside the Challenge Cards menu, go to search and use the code 127 615 778 inside the share code section. An event titled “Lantern Challenge” will appear after using the code.

Step 4: Enter the race by selecting the race event and the players will be provided with a car for the challenge.

Step 5: Drive to the jump pad near hot-air balloons and launch the car up to smash multiple lanterns at once.

Step 6: After breaking those lanterns, players can use the rewind feature in the game and go back before the jump and repeat the process until the challenge is complete.

By following this method, players can complete the challenge easily and do not hunt for every lantern spread across the desert.

Fans of Forza Horizon can check back here to get all the latest news, updates, and features.

