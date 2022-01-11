How to fix "Forza Horizon 5 not launching on PC" error

Forza Horizon 5 was one of the best overall releases of 2021, with the game winning over fans and critics alike. In addition to being available on Microsoft's Xbox consoles, the game is also playable on PCs. With its huge roster of cars and game modes, there's no shortage of adrenaline and excitement.

Despite a few issues, Forza Horizon 5 remains a strong title in 2022.

The title may have won several accolades at The Game Awards in 2021, but there are certain bugs and glitches that meddle with the gameplay. While these glitches and bugs are sometimes occasional, greater issues like the game not launching on PC can also occur.

Reasons for Forza Horizon 5 not launching on PC and ways to solve it

Forza Horizon 5 is a resource intensive game. In fact, the latest installment of the Forza series is best run on the next-generation consoles for ideal gameplay. Similarly, the game requires adequate resources to run smoothly on PC systems.

1) Ensure that the graphics driver is updated

Irrespective of the model and brand of the graphics card in the system, it's mandatory to keep the drivers as updated as possible. Older versions will cause problems with rendering, which can lead to the game crashing at the launch itself.

Driver updates can be found on the official websites of the respective brands.

2) Disable anti-virus and other third party apps

This has been the case for several players where the anti-virus software has meddled with the game's launch and crashed it. It's recommended that the software be disabled along with other third party apps.

Running a resource heavy game like Forza Horizon 5 should be done keeping the RAM as free as possible.

3) Ensure DirectX and redistributables are properly installed

A common reason for Forza Horizon 5 to crash or have frame issues on PC is often due to missing redistributables. These files can be found on the official website of Microsoft. Furthermore, it's best to uninstall the full set of redistributables and make a fresh installment altogether.

Having an updated version of DirectX is crucial as well, players can acquire the latest files from here.

4) Ensure that the PC meets minimum specifications

Many players tend to skip this aspect, especially if the game requires a lot of resources to run. To launch and run the game properly, one has to ensure that the minimum specifications are there in the system.

Minimum specifications to run Forza Horizon 5:

Operating system - Windows 10

Processor - (AMD)Ryzen 3 1200

Processor - (Intel)Intel Core i5-4460

Memory - 8GB

Graphics card - (AMD)Radeon RX 470

Graphics card - (Nvidia)Nvidia RTX 970

Hard-drive space - 110GB

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul