Forza Horizon 5 now allows players to edit EventLab creations

Forza Horizon 5 has several ways to keep its community involved, but EventLab remains one of its best tools for keeping players engaged. The developer's latest update to the feature allows players to edit their past creations and has breathed life into the game.

By no means does the fifth release of the Horizon series fall short in terms of unique cars to drive or varying tracks to race on. But as is common among hardcore players, occasional bouts of boredom are inevitable. When combined with designs faults that hinder certain designs from garnering much community appreciation, this has become an issue for the player base.

But these issues are rectified by the inclusion of the EventLab, which allows players to create their own tracks. Not only can players refresh their experience through their own custom designs, they can also download the creations of others.

On top of the ability to create custom tracks and maps, players can also set their own restrictions and keep some form of car conditions as eligibility. The latest update of Forza Horizon 5 has improved the entire process with its new update.

Forza Horizon 5 EventLab maps are now editable

While EventLab is truly a wonderful feature, the inability to edit creations has been a major frustration for players. Even with the freedom to create maps, and customize events for their cars, the feature was a struggle at times because of the inability to edit past creations.

If a player needed to change the settings of an EventLap race, they had to recreate it from scratch. This became an issue because new cars are added every month and the changes in eligibility restrictions made it difficult to keep creations up-to-date.

Playground Games listened to this feedback and have implemented these requested changes. Starting in February, players can now edit all previous EventLab creations with no restrictions to the number changes that can be made. The latest change has been widely praised and has reinvigorated many players' interest in races.

The EventLab Quality of Life (QoL) update may not have been the most prominent addition from this patch, but in terms of utility, it ranks as one of the most important changes brought to Forza Horizon 5 since its release.

