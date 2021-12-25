Forza Horizon 5 Redditor shows insane "break dancing" car in the game

Forza Horizon 5 has no shortage of adrenaline, thrill and fun when it comes to engaging its players over racing sessions. As such, it's not surprising that the game bagged an award in the Sports/Racing game category at The Game Awards 2021.

However, the title has also had its fair share of bugs, which has led to Forza Horizon 5 losing players. But sometimes, they can lead to unanticipated funny moments as well. One such random glitch resulted in a player's car "dancing."

A glitch caused a Forza Horizon 5 player's car to go dancing

A Reddit user by the name of KarateCrenner posted a hilarious video earlier today. As per the video, the car goes above a ramp and instead of staying on path, breaks out as a result of the glitch.

However, the glitch didn't end there as the car landed and kept spinning on its front end. While it was obviously something that wasn't meant to happen, the car resembles moves from the best breakdancers in the video.

Is the bug a serious issue in Forza Horizon 5?

It seems that this particular incident is unique and hasn't been reported by other players yet. However, the car clearly goes off the marked track and the driver is seen doing a trackback to re-enter the route.

It would certainly be a matter of concern if more players begin to experience this issue. Forza Horizon 5 has been a critical and commercial success post-launch but many players are dissatisfied over the game not being patched fast enough.

While glitches like this are humorous, ideally, it shouldn't happen, especially in a supposedly polished title such as Forza Horizon 5. Once the Christmas holidays are over, fans will be hoping for most of these issues to be ironed out.

