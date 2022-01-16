Forza Horizon 5 Series 3: Spring Hot Season playlist, challenges, rewards, and more

Developed by Playground Games, Xbox’s flagship racing title Forza Horizon 5 has garnered millions of active players across the world since its release back in November last year. The diverse world of Mexico is fun to cruise around in over 500 cars at launch.

Forza Horizon 5 has had amazing post-launch support with the new Series bringing new cars. The game is currently in its third series, which is set to end with the Spring Hot season.

Playlist, challenges, and rewards of Forza Horizon 5 Series 3: Spring Hot Season

The Series 3 of Forza Horizon 5 comes to an end with the Spring Hot Season, which starts on January 27 and lasts until February 2, 2022. Here's a peek at all of the rewards, challenges, events, and everything else included in the season.

The 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR is #NewToForza and this week's Car Pass ride. Picture this. It's 1993. TWR and Jaguar Sport's XJ220C are competing in Le Mans' GT class, giving birth to the XJ220S – a limited-edition, road-going variant with a 690hp twin-turbo V6 that's really fast.

Season rewards

The Spring Season of Series 3 has a total of 68 Playlist Points. The main rewards include:

2015 Jaguar XKR-S: 25 Playlist Points.

1989 Lotus Carlton: 45 Playlist Points.

Weekly Challenge. "Mid-Engine Madness"

Garden Gate: Own and drive the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Coupé

Racing Heritage: Win two Road Racing Events in the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Coupé

Jet Fighter Inspo: Earn 10 Ultimate Air Skills in the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Coupé

Sting in the Tail: Reach 194mph in the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Coupé

Daily Challenges

On Board: Earn a Skillboard Skill by smashing any billboard

Made for This: Win any Cross-Country Race Event in a Rally Monster car

Challenge Accepted: Complete a Challenge Card in free roam

Rock Out: Take a picture at Valle De Las Ranas

Sandwich: Smash three picnic tables

Fresh Air: Earn three Air Skills during Cross-Country Race Events

Organized Chaos: Complete a Chaos Theme Horizon Arcade event

Season Events

Mini-Games: Complete any Horizon Arcade event

Eye of the Tiger: Complete The Trial challenge. Rewards Horizon Exclusive Pencil Dress cosmetic item

Airfield UTV Cup: Complete the Event Blueprint challenge. Rewards the Halo Shield Recharge Car Horn

Spring Festival Gala: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games event. Rewards the 2004 Nissan Pickup #23 Rally Raid

Escarpment: Complete the Speed Trap challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin

Hear Me Roar: Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 1987 Buick Regal GNX

Battle of the Big Cats: Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 2015 Jaguar XE-S

Hotel: Complete the Danger Sign challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin

La Subida: Complete the Speed Zone challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin

Earn Your Stripes: Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the Purple Stripe Knee High Socks cosmetic item

Co-op Championships: Complete a Horizon Tour event

Challenges

High Five: Complete the Treasure Hunt. Rewards 50,000 Credits

#PartyTillDawn: Photograph any car at Horizon Mexico

Spoilt for Choice: Complete the Horizon Open challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin

Battle Royale: Complete The Eliminator challenge. Rewards the Raúl Urias Cap cosmetic item

