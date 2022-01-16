Forza Horizon 5 Series 3: Spring Hot Season playlist, challenges, rewards, and more

Developed by Playground Games, Xbox’s flagship racing title Forza Horizon 5 has garnered millions of active players across the world since its release back in November last year. The diverse world of Mexico is fun to cruise around in over 500 cars at launch.
Forza Horizon 5 has had amazing post-launch support with the new Series bringing new cars. The game is currently in its third series, which is set to end with the Spring Hot season.
Playlist, challenges, and rewards of Forza Horizon 5 Series 3: Spring Hot Season
The Series 3 of Forza Horizon 5 comes to an end with the Spring Hot Season, which starts on January 27 and lasts until February 2, 2022. Here's a peek at all of the rewards, challenges, events, and everything else included in the season.
Season rewards
The Spring Season of Series 3 has a total of 68 Playlist Points. The main rewards include:
- 2015 Jaguar XKR-S: 25 Playlist Points.
- 1989 Lotus Carlton: 45 Playlist Points.
Weekly Challenge. "Mid-Engine Madness"
- Garden Gate: Own and drive the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Coupé
- Racing Heritage: Win two Road Racing Events in the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Coupé
- Jet Fighter Inspo: Earn 10 Ultimate Air Skills in the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Coupé
- Sting in the Tail: Reach 194mph in the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray Coupé
Daily Challenges
- On Board: Earn a Skillboard Skill by smashing any billboard
- Made for This: Win any Cross-Country Race Event in a Rally Monster car
- Challenge Accepted: Complete a Challenge Card in free roam
- Rock Out: Take a picture at Valle De Las Ranas
- Sandwich: Smash three picnic tables
- Fresh Air: Earn three Air Skills during Cross-Country Race Events
- Organized Chaos: Complete a Chaos Theme Horizon Arcade event
Season Events
- Mini-Games: Complete any Horizon Arcade event
- Eye of the Tiger: Complete The Trial challenge. Rewards Horizon Exclusive Pencil Dress cosmetic item
- Airfield UTV Cup: Complete the Event Blueprint challenge. Rewards the Halo Shield Recharge Car Horn
- Spring Festival Gala: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games event. Rewards the 2004 Nissan Pickup #23 Rally Raid
- Escarpment: Complete the Speed Trap challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin
- Hear Me Roar: Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 1987 Buick Regal GNX
- Battle of the Big Cats: Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 2015 Jaguar XE-S
- Hotel: Complete the Danger Sign challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin
- La Subida: Complete the Speed Zone challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin
- Earn Your Stripes: Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the Purple Stripe Knee High Socks cosmetic item
- Co-op Championships: Complete a Horizon Tour event
Challenges
- High Five: Complete the Treasure Hunt. Rewards 50,000 Credits
- #PartyTillDawn: Photograph any car at Horizon Mexico
- Spoilt for Choice: Complete the Horizon Open challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin
- Battle Royale: Complete The Eliminator challenge. Rewards the Raúl Urias Cap cosmetic item