Forza Horizon 5 Series 4: Autumn Storm season playlist challenges, rewards, and more

Forza Horizon 5 Series 4: Autumn Storm season (Image by Xbox)
Modified Feb 06, 2022 02:39 PM IST
Feature

Forza Horizon 5 beautifully balances fun open-world racing with in-depth car customization to present one of the best racing titles ever. Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5 takes the player into Mexico's vast, diverse, picturesque terrain with over 500 cars to cruise in.

The second season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 is the Autumn Storm Season. The season kicks off on February 10 and ends on February 18. The season rewards consist of the 2013 Wuling Sunshine S and the2019 Rimac Concept Two. With that being said, let's look at the playlist challenges and rewards of the season.

All Festival playlist challenges, rewards, and events of Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Autumn Storm Season (February 10 - 18, 2022)

Look ahead to tomorrow's season change, and get ready for the Horizon World Cup! https://t.co/HzyTcjH3qa

Season rewards (The Autumn Season of Series 4 has a total of 54 Playlist Points)

  • 2013 Wuling Sunshine S - 25 Playlist Points.
  • 2019 Rimac Concept Two - 40 Playlist Points.

Weekly Challenge "Country Rivals: USA vs. Germany"

  • We Don't Need Roads: Own and drive any car from Germany or the United States made before 2010
  • Face the Competition: With your chosen car, win a Cross Country Circuit Race Event
  • Go, Go, Go!: With your chosen car, earn 3 Stars at any Trailblazer PR Stunt
  • Crash and Dash: With your chosen car, earn five Crash Landing Skill Combos

Daily Challenges

  • Catch!: Infect another player in Infected or Survival Playground Games
  • Teamwork: Complete two Horizon Tour drives
  • Speed Run: Earn 10 Speed Skills in the 2018 DeBerti Design Ford F-150 Prerunner
  • C You Later: Win a Cross Country Race Event in a C-Class car
  • Rise to the Challenge: Complete any Challenge Card
  • The Very Best: Beat an S2-Class Rival
  • To Infinity!: Earn 3 Stars at a Danger Sign PR Stunt in an Infiniti car
Represent your favorite country's cars all month long in the #HorizonWorldCup. Complete races in cars representing major manufacturers from across the globe and run up the score for your chosen country. https://t.co/oCIkaVxFpT

Season Events

  • Mini-Games; Complete the Horizon Arcade challenge
  • Full Speed Ahead: Complete The Trial Event. Rewards the 2013 Caterham Superlight R500
  • Contact Sport: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games Event. Rewards the 2016 BMW M2 Coupé
  • Super Sonic: Complete the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 2007 Peugeot 207 Super 2000
  • Home Street Home: Complete the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 2018 Honda Civic Type R
  • The Big Leagues: Complete the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 2019 Lamborghini Urus

Challenges

  • #FastTrack: Photograph the 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast racing on the Horizon Mexico Road Circuit. Rewards the Applause Car Horn
  • Good Sport: Complete the Horizon Open challenge. Rewards the "World's Fastest!" Forza LINK message
  • Two-Wheel Challenger: Complete the Collectibles challenge. Rewards the 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

