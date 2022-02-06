Forza Horizon 5 Series 4: Autumn Storm season playlist challenges, rewards, and more

Forza Horizon 5 beautifully balances fun open-world racing with in-depth car customization to present one of the best racing titles ever. Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5 takes the player into Mexico's vast, diverse, picturesque terrain with over 500 cars to cruise in.

The second season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 is the Autumn Storm Season. The season kicks off on February 10 and ends on February 18. The season rewards consist of the 2013 Wuling Sunshine S and the2019 Rimac Concept Two. With that being said, let's look at the playlist challenges and rewards of the season.

All Festival playlist challenges, rewards, and events of Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Autumn Storm Season (February 10 - 18, 2022)

Season rewards (The Autumn Season of Series 4 has a total of 54 Playlist Points)

2013 Wuling Sunshine S - 25 Playlist Points.

2019 Rimac Concept Two - 40 Playlist Points.

Weekly Challenge "Country Rivals: USA vs. Germany"

We Don't Need Roads: Own and drive any car from Germany or the United States made before 2010

Face the Competition: With your chosen car, win a Cross Country Circuit Race Event

Go, Go, Go!: With your chosen car, earn 3 Stars at any Trailblazer PR Stunt

Crash and Dash: With your chosen car, earn five Crash Landing Skill Combos

Daily Challenges

Catch!: Infect another player in Infected or Survival Playground Games

Teamwork: Complete two Horizon Tour drives

Speed Run: Earn 10 Speed Skills in the 2018 DeBerti Design Ford F-150 Prerunner

C You Later: Win a Cross Country Race Event in a C-Class car

Rise to the Challenge: Complete any Challenge Card

The Very Best: Beat an S2-Class Rival

To Infinity!: Earn 3 Stars at a Danger Sign PR Stunt in an Infiniti car

Season Events

Mini-Games; Complete the Horizon Arcade challenge

Full Speed Ahead: Complete The Trial Event. Rewards the 2013 Caterham Superlight R500

Contact Sport: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games Event. Rewards the 2016 BMW M2 Coupé

Super Sonic: Complete the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 2007 Peugeot 207 Super 2000

Home Street Home: Complete the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 2018 Honda Civic Type R

The Big Leagues: Complete the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 2019 Lamborghini Urus

Challenges

#FastTrack: Photograph the 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast racing on the Horizon Mexico Road Circuit. Rewards the Applause Car Horn

Good Sport: Complete the Horizon Open challenge. Rewards the "World's Fastest!" Forza LINK message

Two-Wheel Challenger: Complete the Collectibles challenge. Rewards the 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

