Forza Horizon 5 Series 4: Autumn Storm season playlist challenges, rewards, and more

Forza Horizon 5 beautifully balances fun open-world racing with in-depth car customization to present one of the best racing titles ever. Developed by Playground Games, Forza Horizon 5 takes the player into Mexico's vast, diverse, picturesque terrain with over 500 cars to cruise in.
The second season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 is the Autumn Storm Season. The season kicks off on February 10 and ends on February 18. The season rewards consist of the 2013 Wuling Sunshine S and the2019 Rimac Concept Two. With that being said, let's look at the playlist challenges and rewards of the season.
All Festival playlist challenges, rewards, and events of Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Autumn Storm Season (February 10 - 18, 2022)
Season rewards (The Autumn Season of Series 4 has a total of 54 Playlist Points)
- 2013 Wuling Sunshine S - 25 Playlist Points.
- 2019 Rimac Concept Two - 40 Playlist Points.
Weekly Challenge "Country Rivals: USA vs. Germany"
- We Don't Need Roads: Own and drive any car from Germany or the United States made before 2010
- Face the Competition: With your chosen car, win a Cross Country Circuit Race Event
- Go, Go, Go!: With your chosen car, earn 3 Stars at any Trailblazer PR Stunt
- Crash and Dash: With your chosen car, earn five Crash Landing Skill Combos
Daily Challenges
- Catch!: Infect another player in Infected or Survival Playground Games
- Teamwork: Complete two Horizon Tour drives
- Speed Run: Earn 10 Speed Skills in the 2018 DeBerti Design Ford F-150 Prerunner
- C You Later: Win a Cross Country Race Event in a C-Class car
- Rise to the Challenge: Complete any Challenge Card
- The Very Best: Beat an S2-Class Rival
- To Infinity!: Earn 3 Stars at a Danger Sign PR Stunt in an Infiniti car
Season Events
- Mini-Games; Complete the Horizon Arcade challenge
- Full Speed Ahead: Complete The Trial Event. Rewards the 2013 Caterham Superlight R500
- Contact Sport: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games Event. Rewards the 2016 BMW M2 Coupé
- Super Sonic: Complete the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 2007 Peugeot 207 Super 2000
- Home Street Home: Complete the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 2018 Honda Civic Type R
- The Big Leagues: Complete the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 2019 Lamborghini Urus
Challenges
Also ReadArticle Continues below
- #FastTrack: Photograph the 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast racing on the Horizon Mexico Road Circuit. Rewards the Applause Car Horn
- Good Sport: Complete the Horizon Open challenge. Rewards the "World's Fastest!" Forza LINK message
- Two-Wheel Challenger: Complete the Collectibles challenge. Rewards the 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat