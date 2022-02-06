Forza Horizon 5 Series 4: Spring Hot season playlist challenges, rewards, and more

The latest instalment of the Forza Horizon series, Forza Horizon 5, takes the players to the diverse open-world of Mexico and presents players with over 500 cars to cruise in. the balance of fun racing and in-depth car customization makes Forza Horizon 5 a brilliant title.

The fourth and final season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 is the Spring Hot Season. The season kicks off on February 24 and ends on March 2 with the end of Series 4. 2015 MG MG3 and 2010 Pagani Zonda R.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the playlist challenges and rewards of the season.

All Festival playlist challenges, rewards, and events of Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Summer Spring Hot (February 24 - March 2, 2022)

Season rewards (The Spring Season of Series 4 has a total of 57 Playlist Points)

2015 MG MG3 - 25 Playlist Points.

2010 Pagani Zonda R - 40 Playlist Points.

Weekly Challenge "Country Rivals: UK vs. Japan"

Start Your Engines: Own and drive any car from Japan or the United Kingdom made after 1999

Down to Dirt: In your chosen car, win a Dirt Race Event

Raise a Dust: In your chosen car, earn a total of 4 Stars from Drift Zone PR Stunts

People's Choice Award: In your chosen car, bank a total of 100,000 Skill Score

Daily Challenges

Car Package: Send a Gift Drop to another player

Assemble: Earn 1,000 team score in Horizon Tour

Utility Player: Completed Round 1 of any Horizon Arcade Event in a Sport Utility Hero car

Hyperspeed: Earn a total of 9 Stars from Speed Trap PR Stunts in any Hypercar

Trial of Two Runs: Win two Dirt Trail Race Events

I See Pride! I See Power!: Earn 5 Showoff Skills in a Modern Muscle car

Hot Snacks: Smash 10 market stall carts

Season Events

Mini-Games: Complete the Horizon Arcade challenge

Sprint to the Finish: Win The Trial Event. Rewards the 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

Closing Ceremony: Complete the Showcase Remix Event. Rewards the 2017 VUHL 05RR

Getting Hot in Here: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games challenge. Rewards the Tape Rewind Car Horn

Thrillseekers: Win the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast

Natural Selection: Win the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 1985 Ford RS200 Evolution

Home and Away: Win the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 1998 TVR Cerbera Speed 12

Challenges

Blind Sided: Find the Treasure Chest. Rewards 50,000 Credits

#HighJump: Photograph any Buggy car at the Dunas Blancas

