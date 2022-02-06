×
Forza Horizon 5 Series 4: Spring Hot season playlist challenges, rewards, and more

Forza Horizon 5 Series 4: Spring Hot season (Image by Xbox)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Feb 06, 2022 02:50 PM IST
The latest instalment of the Forza Horizon series, Forza Horizon 5, takes the players to the diverse open-world of Mexico and presents players with over 500 cars to cruise in. the balance of fun racing and in-depth car customization makes Forza Horizon 5 a brilliant title.

The fourth and final season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 is the Spring Hot Season. The season kicks off on February 24 and ends on March 2 with the end of Series 4. 2015 MG MG3 and 2010 Pagani Zonda R.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the playlist challenges and rewards of the season.

All Festival playlist challenges, rewards, and events of Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Summer Spring Hot (February 24 - March 2, 2022)

Season rewards (The Spring Season of Series 4 has a total of 57 Playlist Points)

  • 2015 MG MG3 - 25 Playlist Points.
  • 2010 Pagani Zonda R - 40 Playlist Points.

Weekly Challenge "Country Rivals: UK vs. Japan"

  • Start Your Engines: Own and drive any car from Japan or the United Kingdom made after 1999
  • Down to Dirt: In your chosen car, win a Dirt Race Event
  • Raise a Dust: In your chosen car, earn a total of 4 Stars from Drift Zone PR Stunts
  • People's Choice Award: In your chosen car, bank a total of 100,000 Skill Score

Daily Challenges

  • Car Package: Send a Gift Drop to another player
  • Assemble: Earn 1,000 team score in Horizon Tour
  • Utility Player: Completed Round 1 of any Horizon Arcade Event in a Sport Utility Hero car
  • Hyperspeed: Earn a total of 9 Stars from Speed Trap PR Stunts in any Hypercar
  • Trial of Two Runs: Win two Dirt Trail Race Events
  • I See Pride! I See Power!: Earn 5 Showoff Skills in a Modern Muscle car
  • Hot Snacks: Smash 10 market stall carts
Season Events

  • Mini-Games: Complete the Horizon Arcade challenge
  • Sprint to the Finish: Win The Trial Event. Rewards the 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
  • Closing Ceremony: Complete the Showcase Remix Event. Rewards the 2017 VUHL 05RR
  • Getting Hot in Here: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games challenge. Rewards the Tape Rewind Car Horn
  • Thrillseekers: Win the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast
  • Natural Selection: Win the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 1985 Ford RS200 Evolution
  • Home and Away: Win the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 1998 TVR Cerbera Speed 12

Challenges

  • Blind Sided: Find the Treasure Chest. Rewards 50,000 Credits
  • #HighJump: Photograph any Buggy car at the Dunas Blancas

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
