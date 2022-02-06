Forza Horizon 5 Series 4: Summer Wet season playlist challenges, rewards, and more

Forza Horizon 5, the latest iteration of Xbox's flagship open-world event racing franchise, has garnered fans across the world since its release last year. With an evergrowing massive roster of cars and a diverse open-world to cruise in, Forza Horizon 5 is arguably the best racing title currently.
The first season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 is the Summer Wet Season. The season kicks off with Series 4 on February 3 and ends on February 9. The season rewards include the 2016 NIO EP9 and the 1965 Hoonigan Ford Mustang Gymkhana 10 "Hoonicorn".
With that being said, let's look at the playlist challenges and rewards of the Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Summer Wet Season.
All Festival playlist challenges, rewards, and events of Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Summer Wet Season (February 3 - 9, 2022)
Season rewards (The Summer Season of Series 4 has a total of 54 Playlist Points)
- 2016 NIO EP9 - 25 Playlist Points.
- 1965 Hoonigan Ford Mustang Gymkhana 10 "Hoonicorn" - 40 Playlist Points.
Weekly Challenge "Triathlon of Racing" (Rewards 5 Playlist Points and 80 Forzathon Points.)
- Take Your Pick: Own and drive any car from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, or the United States
- Stage 1 Road Racing: win a Road Circuit Race Event
- Stage 2 Dirt Racing: win a Dirt Scramble Race Event
- Stage 3 Cross Country: win any Cross Country Race Event
Daily Challenges (Each rewards 1 Playlist Point and 10 Forzathon Points.)
- Put On a Show: Win a Showcase Event. Hint: Win the Showcase Remix Event featured in the Festival Playlist
- That was Intensa: Reach 200mph or more in the 2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione
- Elite Athlete: Drive a Level 4 car in The Eliminator
- Pass, Shoot, Score: Score three flags in Flag Rush or Team Flag Rush Playground Games
- Push-State: Win 2 Road Circuit Race Events in any Volkswagen car
- Crafted for Greatness: Earn a total of 5 Stars from Trailblazer PR Stunts in an Alumi Craft car
- Doesn't Ring a Bell: Smash a football. Hint: Head to El Estadio
Season Events
- Just Warming Up: Complete The Trial challenge in a C-Class car from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, or the United States. Rewards 10 Playlist Points and the 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400
- Temple of Doom 2 Circuit: Complete the EventLab Event in a B-Class Modern Rally car. Rewards 3 Playlist Points and the 1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
- Opening Ceremony: Win the Showcase Remix Event. Rewards the Announcer Countdown Car Horn
- Ahead of the Game: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games Event in a C-Class car from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, or the United States. Rewards 3 Playlist Points and the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition
- Off Track: Win the Seasonal Championship Event in a C-Class car from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, or the United States. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the 2008 Renault Mégane R26.R
- Sky's the Limit: Win the Seasonal Championship Event in a C-Class car from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, or the United States. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the 1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
- Turbo Charged: Win the Seasonal Championship Event in a C-Class car from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, or the United States. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo
Challenges
- #CountrySports: Photograph the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupé at the Tierra Prospera fields
Forzathon Shop
- 2019 Zenvo TSR-S for 600 Forzathon Points
- 2002 Koenigsegg CC8S for 400 Forzathon Points
- Macarena Emote for 75 Forzathon Points
- Countdown Timer Car Horn for 75 Forzathon Points
- Wheelspin for 80 Forzathon Points
- Super Wheelspin for 300 Forzathon Points