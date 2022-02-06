Forza Horizon 5 Series 4: Winter Dry season playlist challenges, rewards, and more

Xbox’s flagship racing title, Forza Horizon 5, is arguably the best racing title of the generation. The game brilliantly balances the fun cruising aspect with the in-depth car customization and stats tweaking to present a fantastic title.

The third season of Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 is the Winter Dry Season. The season kicks off on February 17 and ends on February 23. The season rewards include the 2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 and the 1993 Jaguar XJ220.

With that being said, let’s look at the playlist challenges and rewards of the Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Winter Dry Season.

All Festival playlist challenges, rewards, and events of Forza Horizon 5 Series 4 Winter Dry Season (February 17 - 23, 2022)

Forza Horizon @ForzaHorizon Look ahead to tomorrow's season change, and get ready for the Horizon World Cup! Look ahead to tomorrow's season change, and get ready for the Horizon World Cup! https://t.co/HzyTcjH3qa

Season rewards (The Winter Season of Series 4 has a total of 54 Playlist Points)

2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 - 25 Playlist Points.

1993 Jaguar XJ220 - 40 Playlist Points.

Weekly Challenge "Country Rivals: Italy vs. France"

We Do Need Roads: Own and drive any car from Italy or France

Straight to the Point: In your chosen car, win a Road Sprint Race Event

Silenzio Bruno!: In your chosen car, earn a total of 5 Stars from Danger Sign PR Stunts

Unstoppable: In your chosen car, earn 5 Ultimate Speed Skills

Daily Challenges

Participation Cup: Drive 5 miles in Horizon Open Events

Take a Brake: Paint your car's brake calipers

Winter as in Ice: Earn 5 Drift Skills at the top of La Gran Caldera

Heated Tournament: Win a Dirt Race Event in any Super Hot Hatch car

Front Runner: Earn a total of 8 Stars from Speed Zone PR Stunts in the 1971 Lotus Elan Sprint

Horizon Mascot: Smash five piñatas during a Horizon Arcade Wreckage Theme Event

Winning Streak: Eliminate three opponents in The Eliminator

Not road legal? No problem. The open road is yours to discover in #ForzaHorizon5 and for 25 PTS on this week's Festival Playlist, the EP9 is a fine choice for driving across Mexico. #NewToForza is Chinese automaker NIO with their fully electric-powered 2016 NIO EP9.

Season Events

Full Throttle: Win The Trial Event. Rewards the 1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport

Mulegé Hillclimb: Complete the EventLab Event. Rewards the 2015 McLaren 570S Coupé

Play It Cool: Complete the Seasonal Playground Games Event. Rewards the 2014 Lamborghini Huracán LP610-4

All Star Style: Win the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 2017 Ford GT

Going for Gold: Win the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1)

Running Cool: Win the Seasonal Championship Event. Rewards the 2016 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Challenges

On Target: Find the Treasure Chest. Rewards 50,000 Credits

#AheadoftheGame: Photograph the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition at the Baja Circuit

Battle Royale: Complete The Eliminator challenge. Rewards the "Are you not entertained?" Forza LINK message

