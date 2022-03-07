Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Summer "Wet Season": Challenges, events, rewards, and more

Forza Horizon 5, Xbox's flagship racing title, has firmly established itself as one of the best in the genre.

As a live-service title, Forza Horizon 5 introduces new content with the monthly series, which consists of four weeklong seasons. With Forza Horizon 5 now in its fifth series, let’s take a look at the challenges, events, and rewards of the season.

Challenges, events, and rewards of Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Summer "Wet Season" (March 3-9, 2022)

The Series 5 of Forza Horizon 5 kicked off with the Summer "Wet Season" on March 3, which ends on March 9, 2022. The season introduces two cars: the 2018 KTM X-Bow GTR and the 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster.

Season rewards - The Summer Season of Series 5 has a total of 53 Playlist Points. The main rewards are:

2018 KTM X-Bow GTR - 20 Playlist Points. (This is an "Epic" rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist)

2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster - 40 Playlist Points. (This is a "Legendary" rarity car and is valuable)

Weekly Challenge - "Field Trip"

Water Can't Stop Me: Own and drive the 2013 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette #777

A Way of Life: Earn a total of 6 Stars at Drift Zone PR Stunts with the 2013 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette #777

Drifting Season: Earn 10 Ultimate Drift or E-Drift Skills with the 2013 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette #777

2 for 1: Earn 100,000 points or more at Drift Zone PR Stunts within two minutes with the 2013 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette #777

Daily Challenges

Welcome!: Visit the Horizon Rush Festival Site

High Drive: Earn 6 Stars at any Danger Sign PR Stunts in an Aston Martin car

You Shore Can: Take a picture at the Salto de Río Danger Sign PR Stunt

I'm a Snake!: Earn scores totaling 300mph or more at Speed Zone PR Stunts in the 2016 Dodge Viper ACR

Speechless: Visit the Stadium Stunt Park at El Estadio

Take a Bow: Earn 3 Stars at Speed Trap PR Stunts in the 2018 KTM X-Bow GTR

Tippy Taps: Earn 5 Air Skills at the Stadium Stunt Park in any Buggy car

Season Events

Mini-Games: Complete any Horizon Arcade Theme. Rewards 3 Playlist Points

Ready, Set Focus: Complete The Trial Event in a B-Class Ford Focus car. Rewards 10 Playlist Points and the 2016 Hoonigan Ford Focus RS Gymkhana 10 RX

Metal Bird: Complete the Danger Sign PR Stunt challenge in an S1-Class Hypercar. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4

Desierto Viviente: Complete the Speed Zone PR Stunt challenge in a B-Class Classic Rally car. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the 1991 Hoonigan Ford Escort Cosworth Gymkhana 10 Group A

River Rapids: Complete the Trailblazer PR Stunt challenge in an A-Class Unlimited Buggy car. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Wheelspin

East Resort: Complete the Speed Trap PR Stunt challenge in the 2018 KTM X-Bow GTR. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the 2013 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette #777

Giro Encorvado: Complete the Drift Zone PR Stunt challenge in the 2019 DeBerti Design Toyota Tacoma TRD "The Performance Truck." Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Wheelspin

Party Animal: Complete the Seasonal Championship in an S1-Class Jaguar. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the 2019 McLaren 720S Spider

Horizon Parade: Complete the Seasonal Special in the Horizon Rush Parade Float. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the Green Piñata Outfit Vanity Item

Challenges

#PrtaaayTime: Photograph any Track Toys car at the Horizon Rush Festival Site mainstage area. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the Horizon Rush Tee Vanity Item

Battle Royale: Finish 30th or better in The Eliminator. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the Quick Draw Emote

Forzathon Shop

1997 Lotus Elise GT1 for 650 Forzathon Points

2019 DeBerti Design Toyota Tacoma TRD "The Performance Truck" for 400 Forzathon Points

Blue Polka Dot Summer Skirt Vanity Item for 75 Forzathon Points

Parade Car Horn for 75 Forzathon Points

Wheelspin for 60 Forzathon Points

Super Wheelspin for 150 Forzathon Points

