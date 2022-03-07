×
Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Summer "Wet Season": Challenges, events, rewards, and more

Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 (Image via Xbox)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Mar 07, 2022 03:16 PM IST
Forza Horizon 5, Xbox's flagship racing title, has firmly established itself as one of the best in the genre.

As a live-service title, Forza Horizon 5 introduces new content with the monthly series, which consists of four weeklong seasons. With Forza Horizon 5 now in its fifth series, let’s take a look at the challenges, events, and rewards of the season.

Challenges, events, and rewards of Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Summer "Wet Season" (March 3-9, 2022)

The Series 5 of Forza Horizon 5 kicked off with the Summer "Wet Season" on March 3, which ends on March 9, 2022. The season introduces two cars: the 2018 KTM X-Bow GTR and the 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster.

If there's one thing to know about the KTM X-Bow GT4, it's that it's actually pronounced "cross-bow."Oh, it also happens to be one of the most extreme track toys in the market.Grab it for 20 PTS from this week's Festival Playlist. https://t.co/419XezGkcV

Season rewards - The Summer Season of Series 5 has a total of 53 Playlist Points. The main rewards are:

  • 2018 KTM X-Bow GTR - 20 Playlist Points. (This is an "Epic" rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist)
  • 2009 Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster - 40 Playlist Points. (This is a "Legendary" rarity car and is valuable)

Weekly Challenge - "Field Trip"

  • Water Can't Stop Me: Own and drive the 2013 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette #777
  • A Way of Life: Earn a total of 6 Stars at Drift Zone PR Stunts with the 2013 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette #777
  • Drifting Season: Earn 10 Ultimate Drift or E-Drift Skills with the 2013 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette #777
  • 2 for 1: Earn 100,000 points or more at Drift Zone PR Stunts within two minutes with the 2013 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette #777

Daily Challenges

  • Welcome!: Visit the Horizon Rush Festival Site
  • High Drive: Earn 6 Stars at any Danger Sign PR Stunts in an Aston Martin car
  • You Shore Can: Take a picture at the Salto de Río Danger Sign PR Stunt
  • I'm a Snake!: Earn scores totaling 300mph or more at Speed Zone PR Stunts in the 2016 Dodge Viper ACR
  • Speechless: Visit the Stadium Stunt Park at El Estadio
  • Take a Bow: Earn 3 Stars at Speed Trap PR Stunts in the 2018 KTM X-Bow GTR
  • Tippy Taps: Earn 5 Air Skills at the Stadium Stunt Park in any Buggy car

Season Events

  • Mini-Games: Complete any Horizon Arcade Theme. Rewards 3 Playlist Points
  • Ready, Set Focus: Complete The Trial Event in a B-Class Ford Focus car. Rewards 10 Playlist Points and the 2016 Hoonigan Ford Focus RS Gymkhana 10 RX
  • Metal Bird: Complete the Danger Sign PR Stunt challenge in an S1-Class Hypercar. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the 2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4
  • Desierto Viviente: Complete the Speed Zone PR Stunt challenge in a B-Class Classic Rally car. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the 1991 Hoonigan Ford Escort Cosworth Gymkhana 10 Group A
  • River Rapids: Complete the Trailblazer PR Stunt challenge in an A-Class Unlimited Buggy car. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Wheelspin
  • East Resort: Complete the Speed Trap PR Stunt challenge in the 2018 KTM X-Bow GTR. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the 2013 Formula Drift Chevrolet Corvette #777
  • Giro Encorvado: Complete the Drift Zone PR Stunt challenge in the 2019 DeBerti Design Toyota Tacoma TRD "The Performance Truck." Rewards 2 Playlist Points and a Wheelspin
  • Party Animal: Complete the Seasonal Championship in an S1-Class Jaguar. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
  • Horizon Parade: Complete the Seasonal Special in the Horizon Rush Parade Float. Rewards 5 Playlist Points and the Green Piñata Outfit Vanity Item

Challenges

  • #PrtaaayTime: Photograph any Track Toys car at the Horizon Rush Festival Site mainstage area. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the Horizon Rush Tee Vanity Item
  • Battle Royale: Finish 30th or better in The Eliminator. Rewards 2 Playlist Points and the Quick Draw Emote

Forzathon Shop

  • 1997 Lotus Elise GT1 for 650 Forzathon Points
  • 2019 DeBerti Design Toyota Tacoma TRD "The Performance Truck" for 400 Forzathon Points
  • Blue Polka Dot Summer Skirt Vanity Item for 75 Forzathon Points
  • Parade Car Horn for 75 Forzathon Points
  • Wheelspin for 60 Forzathon Points
  • Super Wheelspin for 150 Forzathon Points

Edited by Shaheen Banu
