Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Winter "Dry Season": Challenges, events, rewards, and more

Forza Horizon 5, Xbox's flagship racing title, is arguably the best racing title of last year. The game launched with over 500 cars and has been adding new vehicles on a regular basis.
Having a new season every week and a new series every month, Forza Horizon 5 continues with strong post-launch content. With Forza Horizon 5 now in its fifth series, let’s take a look at the challenges, events, and rewards of the season.
Challenges, events, and rewards of Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Winter "Dry Season" (March 17-23, 2022)
The third season of the Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 is titled Winter "Dry Season," which kicks off on March 17 and ends on March 23, 2022. The new cars joining the roster this season are the 2010 Noble M600 and the 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé.
Season rewards - The Winter Season of Series 5 has a total of 51 Playlist Points. The main rewards include:
- 2010 Noble M600 - 20 Playlist Points. (This is an "Epic" rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist)
- 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé - 40 Playlist Points. (This is a "Legendary" rarity car and is valuable)
Weekly Challenge - "Offroad Revolution"
- Living the Dream: Own and drive the 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution
- The B's Knees: Earn 3 Stars at the La Subida Speed Zone PR Stunt with the 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution
- History of Evolution: Bank 100,000 Skill Points with the 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution
- I Can Fly!: Earn 6 Stars at Danger Sign PR Stunts with the 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution
Daily Challenges
- Numbers Game: Earn scores totaling one minute remaining at Trailblazer PR Stunts
- Stunt Master: Bank 100,000 Skill Points at the Stadium Stunt Park
- Running in the '90s: Earn a total of 200,000 points at Drift Zone PR Stunts in any car from the 1990s
- Time Flies: Earn 6 Stars from PR Stunts in one minute
- No Fear: Earn 4 Speed Skills at the Stadium Stunt Park
- Coast is Clear: Take a photograph at the Tulum Speed Trap PR Stunt
- A Noble Feat: Earn a score totaling 600mph at Speed Trap PR Stunts in the 2010 Noble M600
Season Events
- Blast from the Past!: Complete The Trial Event. Rewards the 1984 Opel Manta 400
- Krazy Karts!: Complete the EventLab Event. Rewards the Orange Piñata Head Vanity Item
- Ramas Saltarinas: Complete the Danger Sign PR Stunt challenge. Rewards the 1971 Meyers Manx
- Airfield Speed Zone: Complete the Speed Zone PR Stunt challenge. Rewards the Black Speed Zone Tee Vanity Item
- Festival Descend: Complete the Trailblazer PR Stunt challenge. Rewards the 1986 Lamborghini LM 002
- Horizon Baja Speed Trap: Complete the Speed Trap PR Stunt challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin
- Precipice: Complete the Drift Zone PR Stunt challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin
- After Party: Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 1994 Ferrari F335 Berlinetta
Challenges
- #StuntParadise: Photograph any Hoonigan at the Stadium Stunt Park. Rewards the "Time to Hoon?" Forza LINK message
- Battle Royale: Complete The Eliminator challenge. Rewards the "Never tell me the odds!" Forza LINK message
- Collectasaurus: Complete the Collectibles challenge. Rewards the Orange Piñata Outfit Vanity Item