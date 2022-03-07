Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Winter "Dry Season": Challenges, events, rewards, and more

Forza Horizon 5, Xbox's flagship racing title, is arguably the best racing title of last year. The game launched with over 500 cars and has been adding new vehicles on a regular basis.

Having a new season every week and a new series every month, Forza Horizon 5 continues with strong post-launch content. With Forza Horizon 5 now in its fifth series, let’s take a look at the challenges, events, and rewards of the season.

Challenges, events, and rewards of Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 Winter "Dry Season" (March 17-23, 2022)

The third season of the Forza Horizon 5 Series 5 is titled Winter "Dry Season," which kicks off on March 17 and ends on March 23, 2022. The new cars joining the roster this season are the 2010 Noble M600 and the 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé.

Grab it for 20 PTS from this week's Festival Playlist. If there's one thing to know about the KTM X-Bow GT4, it's that it's actually pronounced "cross-bow."Oh, it also happens to be one of the most extreme track toys in the market.Grab it for 20 PTS from this week's Festival Playlist. https://t.co/419XezGkcV

Season rewards - The Winter Season of Series 5 has a total of 51 Playlist Points. The main rewards include:

2010 Noble M600 - 20 Playlist Points. (This is an "Epic" rarity car and is exclusive to the Festival Playlist)

1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé - 40 Playlist Points. (This is a "Legendary" rarity car and is valuable)

Weekly Challenge - "Offroad Revolution"

Living the Dream: Own and drive the 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution

The B's Knees: Earn 3 Stars at the La Subida Speed Zone PR Stunt with the 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution

History of Evolution: Bank 100,000 Skill Points with the 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution

I Can Fly!: Earn 6 Stars at Danger Sign PR Stunts with the 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution

Daily Challenges

Numbers Game: Earn scores totaling one minute remaining at Trailblazer PR Stunts

Stunt Master: Bank 100,000 Skill Points at the Stadium Stunt Park

Running in the '90s: Earn a total of 200,000 points at Drift Zone PR Stunts in any car from the 1990s

Time Flies: Earn 6 Stars from PR Stunts in one minute

No Fear: Earn 4 Speed Skills at the Stadium Stunt Park

Coast is Clear: Take a photograph at the Tulum Speed Trap PR Stunt

A Noble Feat: Earn a score totaling 600mph at Speed Trap PR Stunts in the 2010 Noble M600

Season Events

Blast from the Past!: Complete The Trial Event. Rewards the 1984 Opel Manta 400

Krazy Karts!: Complete the EventLab Event. Rewards the Orange Piñata Head Vanity Item

Ramas Saltarinas: Complete the Danger Sign PR Stunt challenge. Rewards the 1971 Meyers Manx

Airfield Speed Zone: Complete the Speed Zone PR Stunt challenge. Rewards the Black Speed Zone Tee Vanity Item

Festival Descend: Complete the Trailblazer PR Stunt challenge. Rewards the 1986 Lamborghini LM 002

Horizon Baja Speed Trap: Complete the Speed Trap PR Stunt challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin

Precipice: Complete the Drift Zone PR Stunt challenge. Rewards a Wheelspin

After Party: Complete the Seasonal Championship. Rewards the 1994 Ferrari F335 Berlinetta

Challenges

#StuntParadise: Photograph any Hoonigan at the Stadium Stunt Park. Rewards the "Time to Hoon?" Forza LINK message

Battle Royale: Complete The Eliminator challenge. Rewards the "Never tell me the odds!" Forza LINK message

Collectasaurus: Complete the Collectibles challenge. Rewards the Orange Piñata Outfit Vanity Item

Edited by Shaheen Banu