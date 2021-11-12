Forza Horizon 5 is the latest installment in Playground Games' open-world racing series. Since its release, the game has set different types of challenges for players, and completing these challenges rewards players with in-game items or credits. One of these challenges involves locating a treasure chest in a fictionalized version of Mexico.

The treasure hunt in Forza Horizon 5 goes by the name of "New Heights". Players need a Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stringray 2020 in order to complete the challenge. This is one of the starter cars in the game which is available after completing the intro sequence.

Players can follow the steps provided below to successfully complete the treasure hunt challenge.

How to complete Forza Horizon 5 Treasure Hunt?

The “New Heights” treasure hunt is one of many challenges in Forza Horizon 5. Players first need to get behind the wheel of one of the Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stringray 2020 to attempt the challenge. As soon as they get their hands on the car, they need to drive up to the Heights of Mulege Danger Sign.

Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stringray 2020 (Screenshot via Forza Horizon 5)

It is located southwest of Baja California, near the Vocho story missions. Players need to jump from a height and for this, they will need to do a good run-up, with a score of at least two stars on the danger sign located north of Mulege. The rewind option may be used multiple times in order to nail the jump.

Heights of Mulege Danger Sign (Screenshot via Forza Horizon 5)

Getting two stars after the jump (Screenshot via Forza Horizon 5)

After obtaining the stars, the next step is to find the treasure chest. It will be located northwest of Mulege behind the polytunnels. Once the treasure chest is found, players need to smash into it in order to win a sweet reward of 50,000 credits.

Location of the treasure (Screenshot via Forza Horizon 5)

Forza Horizon 5 was released on November 9, 2021 on Xbox One X|S, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, and PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store).

