Forza Horizon 5 upcoming Series 3 cars revealed

Forza Horizon 5 has unveiled its cars for the Series 3 update. Developed by Playground Games, the Forza Horizon 5 is arguably one of the best racing titles of this generation. The game takes the players to the vast open-world of Mexico with a picturesque setting and diverse landscape to cruise around in over five hundred cars.

After Series 1 in November and Series 2 in December of 2021, Forza Horizon 5 kicked off a new series with a new year. Let’s take a look at the cars of Forza Horizon 5 Series 3.

The cars of Forza Horizon 5 Series 3

With every new series, developers of Playground Games have introduced new and exciting cars in Forza Horizon 5, and it is no exception for Series 3. From the vintage muscle 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1 to the modern speed star 2018 Ferrari FXX-K EVO, Series 3 combines a slew of new and exciting cars.

Luckily for you, the XJ13 is this week's Built to compete at Le Mans in the mid-1960s, the Jaguar XJ13 never raced.With only a single prototype ever produced and the competition heating up, the car was put into storage.Luckily for you, the XJ13 is this week's #ForzaHorizon5 Car Pass vehicle and it's #NewToForza Built to compete at Le Mans in the mid-1960s, the Jaguar XJ13 never raced.With only a single prototype ever produced and the competition heating up, the car was put into storage.Luckily for you, the XJ13 is this week's #ForzaHorizon5 Car Pass vehicle and it's #NewToForza. https://t.co/gczJMIFRZc

All of these cars will be added across the four seasons of Series 3, as well as the weekly car passes. Let’s look at the full roster of cars in Forza Horizon 5 Series 3.

2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO: 25 points in the autumn season.

1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1: 200 out of 266 total points in the season.

Toyota Land Cruiser AT37: 45 points in the autumn season.

Toyota Hilux AT38: 45 points in the winter season.

Toyota Celica SS-I: 45 points in the summer season.

2016 Zenvo TS1: 120 out of 266 total points in the season.

Vauxhall Lotus Carlton: 45 points in the spring season.

1966 Jaguar XJ13: VIP Car Pass perk. [January 6]

1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR: VIP Car Pass perk. [January 13]

2018 Ferrari FXX-K EVO: VIP Car Pass perk [January 20]

2018 Audi TT RS: VIP Car Pass perk. [January 27]

2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT: 25 points in the spring season.

The Forza Horizon 5 is available for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. The title is also available as part of the Game Pass for PC and Console, and players can jump right in today.

