FPX jungler Bo gets suspended from competitive League of Legends after confessing to match-fixing charges

FPX's jungler Zhou “Bo” Yang-Bo has been suspended from competitive Esports after being accused of match-fixing.

According to FunPlus Phoenix's official Weibo page, Bo himself has confessed to the disciplinary commission officials regarding his mutable past. The FPX jungler was involved in match-fixing while in the League of Legends Development League (LDL).

FPX Bo Match-Fixing Announcement



After much public discussion, FPX Bo reported himself to the organization and told them he was coerced into match-fixing while in the LDL.



FPX has reported him to League officials, and also suspended him until further notice from said officials. pic.twitter.com/6U9tabsHyF — Linda Pro League 🦦 (@iCrystalization) February 22, 2021

According to Bo, he was forcefully persuaded into match-fixing. Both Bo and FPX have promised to cooperate with the running investigation fully.

It has been a struggling period for FPX in the LPL. In mid-January, the Chinese team was forced to suddenly change their roster after their jungler Gao "Tian" Tian-Liang abruptly announced taking a break for health-related issues.

Please welcome Bo (Zhou Yang-Bo), who will now serve at FPX League of Legends division as our Jungler together with Tian. All the LPL registration processes have been done, and the earliest date he can play on the field is Jan 23rd. Welcome aboard! #FPX #FPXLOL pic.twitter.com/HGbZlmJRq7 — FPX (@FPX_Esports) January 22, 2021

FPX was quick to find a for Tian in ex-eStar Young jungler Bo, who had been in contact with the team for a few months. But within a month of Bo's competitive appearance for FPX, he is now in serious trouble for being accused of match-fixing.

FPX.Bo reports himself to the League of Legends disciplinary committee, saying that he was "coerced" into match-fixing

FPX has been putting up strong performances with Bo on their squad, winning five of their last six LPL games. But to everyone's surprise, it was revealed that Bo himself had confessed to the League of Legends disciplinary committee for being involved with match-fixing events.

This situation will show you a lot about match-fixing in Chinese esports. The player states they were coerced and yet all the focus is on their actions. Doubt anyone's going to be investigating the who and how of it, not even for a game owned by Tencent.https://t.co/rSjO5rYuwl — Richard Lewis (@RLewisReports) February 22, 2021

According to the FPX jungler, he was forced into fixing matches during his time at e-Star Young while he was playing in the LDL. The offense can lead him to serious trouble and also might result in a permanent suspension from the competitive Esports scene once proved guilty.

FPX opened up about the event on their official Weibo page that translates to,

"Recently, we noticed a lot of online public opinion involving our player Zhou Yang-Bo (FPX.Bo). Bo has also taken initiative to report to the club his improper competitive behavior, into which he was coerced while participating in the 2020 LDL."

While the League of Legends officials continue with their investigation on the matter, FPX has suspended Bo from their roster until further notice. Bo's former club, e-Star, will likely be under thorough investigation as well. The jungler represented the team during the 2020 LDL Summer Split and helped them to a top 8 finish in the playoffs.

Bo has been suspended for match fixing. Stop blaming Tian, he literally had to come back because FPX are unable to get another substitute. As far as I remember Tian had taken an emergency break due to health issues, and then Bo was brought in. — Advait (@advait___) February 22, 2021

For the time being, Tian will now be taking back his old jungle-spot on the FPX roster after a month-long break.