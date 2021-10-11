FPX vs. Rogue League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third match on day 3 of League of Legends Worlds 2021 is set to be between FunPlus Phoenix(FPX) and Rogue.
FPX is one of the favorites in this tournament and it goes without saying that they are probably the strongest team in the world right now. Rogue, as per their current form, don't seem to be a tough contender for FPX and are the underdogs in this matchup.
FPX vs. Rogue at League of Legends Worlds 2021: All you need to know
Predictions
FPX is the second seed from League of Legends Pro League (LPL) and has only lost to Edward Gaming during the summer split. They have an aggressive and dominating playstyle that is very hard to play against.
The partnership between DoinB and Tian is extremely fine-tuned and only a handful of teams in the world have the quality to match that. Rogue, on the other hand, had horrible playoffs at the LEC summer split even after finishing the regular season in first place.
Rogue lost to both MAD Lions and Fnatic and barely eked out a win against Misfits. Based on their recent track record, Rogue lacks the quality to match against FPX.
Rogue seems to struggle in games where they are behind in gold and FPX as a team will aim to tighten that stranglehold. Therefore, FPX is favored to win this match without facing many issues unless Rogue pulls off an incredible upset.
Head-to-head matchup
Rogue and FPX have not faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament yet.
When and where to watch
Rogue vs. FPX will be broadcast live on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. The match will also be available to watch on the official website of lol esports. The match will be live on October 13, 2021.
Previous Results of FPX and Rogue
FPX previously faced Edward Gaming in the finals of the League of Legends LPL summer split. FPX lost that match 3-1.
Rogue faced Fnatic and MAD Lions in the summer split of the LEC and they lost both of those matches in embarrassing fashion.
League of Legends rosters of FPX and Rogue
FPX
- Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon
- Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang
- Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang
- Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang
- Liu “Crisp” Qing-Song
Rogue
- Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu
- Kacper “Inspired” Słoma
- Emil “Larssen” Larsson
- Steven “Hans sama” Liv
- Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus
Note: These are early predictions for future games. Therefore, the immediate results of Worlds 2021 have not been taken into account.
