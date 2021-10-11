FPX vs. Rogue League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The third match on day 3 of League of Legends Worlds 2021 is set to be between FunPlus Phoenix(FPX) and Rogue.

FPX is one of the favorites in this tournament and it goes without saying that they are probably the strongest team in the world right now. Rogue, as per their current form, don't seem to be a tough contender for FPX and are the underdogs in this matchup.

FPX @FPX_Esports

(China Standard Time)

Please stay tuned and keep cheering for us!

Let's go Phoenix, Roar The Flame!🔥

#FPXWIN #FPXLOL 🗓️FPX #Worlds2021 Group Stage Schedule!(China Standard Time)Please stay tuned and keep cheering for us!Let's go Phoenix, Roar The Flame!🔥 🗓️FPX #Worlds2021 Group Stage Schedule!

(China Standard Time)

Please stay tuned and keep cheering for us!

Let's go Phoenix, Roar The Flame!🔥

#FPXWIN #FPXLOL https://t.co/N9pwOW0pHR

FPX vs. Rogue at League of Legends Worlds 2021: All you need to know

Predictions

FPX is the second seed from League of Legends Pro League (LPL) and has only lost to Edward Gaming during the summer split. They have an aggressive and dominating playstyle that is very hard to play against.

The partnership between DoinB and Tian is extremely fine-tuned and only a handful of teams in the world have the quality to match that. Rogue, on the other hand, had horrible playoffs at the LEC summer split even after finishing the regular season in first place.

Rogue lost to both MAD Lions and Fnatic and barely eked out a win against Misfits. Based on their recent track record, Rogue lacks the quality to match against FPX.

Rogue seems to struggle in games where they are behind in gold and FPX as a team will aim to tighten that stranglehold. Therefore, FPX is favored to win this match without facing many issues unless Rogue pulls off an incredible upset.

Head-to-head matchup

Rogue and FPX have not faced each other in a professional League of Legends tournament yet.

When and where to watch

Rogue vs. FPX will be broadcast live on Riot Games’ official Twitch channel. The match will also be available to watch on the official website of lol esports. The match will be live on October 13, 2021.

Previous Results of FPX and Rogue

FPX previously faced Edward Gaming in the finals of the League of Legends LPL summer split. FPX lost that match 3-1.

Rogue faced Fnatic and MAD Lions in the summer split of the LEC and they lost both of those matches in embarrassing fashion.

League of Legends rosters of FPX and Rogue

FPX

Jang “Nuguri” Ha-gwon

Gao “Tian” Tian-Liang

Kim “Doinb” Tae-sang

Lin “Lwx” Wei-Xiang

Liu “Crisp” Qing-Song

Rogue @Rogue It's been 5 years for @Odoamne , but he's finally back. Thank you @AutoFullGlobal for your support this season. Onwards to Worlds. It's been 5 years for @Odoamne, but he's finally back. Thank you @AutoFullGlobal for your support this season. Onwards to Worlds. https://t.co/teHPlkio9T

Rogue

Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu

Kacper “Inspired” Słoma

Emil “Larssen” Larsson

Steven “Hans sama” Liv

Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus

Also Read

Note: These are early predictions for future games. Therefore, the immediate results of Worlds 2021 have not been taken into account.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

LIVE POLL Q. Will Rogue be able to pull off a miracle against FPX? Yes No 0 votes so far