FragPunk crashing on Xbox Series X/S: Possible causes and fixes explored

Even though FragPunk is not an extremely heavy and demanding title, some gamers are still experiencing a few performance issues here and there. This ranges from problems like minor stuttering and lags to severe issues such as crashing. If you are also experiencing these troubles while playing this FPS title on your shiny Xbox Series X/S console, this article has you covered.

Ad

There can be numerous reasons responsible behind the poor gaming performance. A few of these, alongside some potential fixes, have been mentioned in this article.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Bad Guitar Studio rolls out official patches.

Fixing poor performance in FragPunk on Xbox Series X/S consoles

1) Restart and power cycle your console

Ad

Trending

Power cycling the Xbox is often the best trick to solve stuttering and crashes (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

The easiest fix for most people when it comes to poor performance on consoles is to simply restart it. If you have been playing FragPunk for extended hours, it can lead to your console overheating, which can lead to performance depletion. This is why you should give it a little rest before you start it again.

Ad

If this did not help, you can also power cycle your Xbox by following these steps:

Press and hold the Xbox button on the console for roughly 10 seconds.

Remove the cables from your console.

Replug all the cables after roughly 10 seconds and turn on the console again.

2) Check for FragPunk and Xbox firmware updates

Even though games automatically get updated for most people thanks to automatic updates, you can also manually check for any pending updates. If there are any, download them. This will ensure that you are using the latest version of the game that might have fixed any performance issues from the developers' side.

Ad

Moreover, make sure that you are using the latest available firmware on your console as well.

3) Check for poor ventilation and overheating issues

Even after restarting, if you are still experiencing poor performance while playing FragPunk, ensure that your console is not in a poorly ventilated place like a closed cabinet. If so, relocate it. Also, get rid of any dust particles on your console.

Once you manage to sort out the overheating problem, you are unlikely to face any more crashes.

Ad

If you are facing these issues on a PC, check out this guide. For more FragPunk guides, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.