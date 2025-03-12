FragPunk stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

Bad Guitar Studio's latest FPS title FragPunk doesn't require an extremely beefy graphics card. However, if you are still experiencing stutters and even crashes, there can be numerous reasons responsible for this. Do keep in mind that the game is still fairly new, so any performance dips from the developer's end will hopefully get resolved soon as they keep pushing patches.

For now, we have listed a few reasons as to why you might be experiencing these issues alongside a few potential fixes to solve them.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Bad Guitar Studio rolls out official patches.

Fixing performance dips in FragPunk on PC

Updating your GPU drivers can fix performance issues (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

If your PC meets the minimum system requirements to run FragPunk but you are still facing poor performance, try restarting the game as well as your PC. If the issue persists, try these steps:

1) Update your GPU drivers

If you haven't downloaded and installed the latest GPU drivers, it can often lead to compatibility issues. This in turn can lead to terrible performance even during light tasks and gaming. This can be simply fixed by downloading and installing the latest GPU drivers. To do this, follow these steps:

Nvidia users

If you own a Nvidia graphics card, you can check for updates using the Nvidia App. Follow these steps:

Open the Nvidia App .

. On the left side of the screen, you will find Drivers . Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU.

. Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU. If there are new drivers available, click on Download .

. Once the download is complete, install the drivers by clicking Express Installation.

AMD users

If you are on Team Red, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app.

app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.

In case you have driver update pending, click Download Now .

. Once the download is complete, the driver will begin installing automatically.

2) Verify your game files

Another common problem that can lead to lags and even crashes is corrupted save data. You can check and resolve this by following these points:

Steam:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on FragPunk and open Properties .

and open . Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

Epic Games Store:

Open the Epic Games Store app on your PC.

app on your PC. Right-click on FragPunk from your library and select Manage .

from your library and select . Select Verify, and EGS will do the rest.

3) Check and fix any overheating and poor ventilation issues

In case your PC is overheating, try to find the root of this problem and fix it as higher temperatures lead to terrible performance while playing FragPunk. Moreover, it can also decrease your PC's life. If there is any accumulated dust on your PC cabinet, start by cleaning it. Next, ensure that all the fans are working properly. If not, install new fans.

Moreover, you also need to ensure that your cabinet has proper air flow. If you are still facing poor performance while playing the game, try replacing your CPU's thermal paste.

For more FragPunk guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

