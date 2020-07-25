Free Fire 1.50.2 update for Android: APK & OBB download links

On 9th July, the latest update of Free Fire was released, which brought several changes to the game, including the Purgatory map being re-introduced in the ranked mode. With every update, the developers add new features that players can relish.

In this article, we talk about how players can download the latest version of the game on their Android devices, using APK and OBB files

Free Fire v1.50.2 APK and OBB download links

APK file download link: Click here

OBB file download link: Click here

The size of the APK and OBB files are 42 MB and 510 MB, respectively. So, players must ensure that they have sufficient space on their devices before downloading them.

Many sources claim that the 1.50.2 version of Free Fire hasn’t been released yet, however, on the loading screen of the game it is clearly shown that the current version is 1.50.2.

A snippet from the in-game loading screen which reads version 1.50.2

How to install Free Fire

To install the game, players will have to follow the steps below:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links given above.

Step 2: Enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option by navigating through the phone’s settings.

Step 3: Install the APK files, but do not open the game just yet.

Step 4: After the file is installed, copy the OBB file to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (Create a new folder with this name if there's no existing file)

Step 4: After the files are copied, the game can be started.

It is essential to note that if there's an error stating: ‘There was an error parsing the package’, players can download the files again and follow the steps as mentioned above.

