Free Fire: 3 best sniper rifles in the game

Free Fire, which is one of the most popular mobile games in the battle royale genre, has a massive following in India due to its immersive gaming experience in all range of smartphone devices.

The game has plenty of weapons- with different strengths and weaknesses- in its arsenal but not many of them are effective at long range.

The sniper weapon class in Free Fire has 3 sniper rifles for effective long-range combat: the AWM, the Kar98K and the M82B. In this article, we rank these sniper rifles based on their capabilities.

Ranking the 3 best sniper rifles in Free Fire

#3. Kar98K

The Kar98K

The Kar98K in Free Fire is a well-balanced sniper rifle which is pre-equipped with an 8x scope and can even compete with the AWM in body-shot damage percentage. It has a damage rate of 90 and a range of 84, which is a pretty impressive stat.

However, during headshots, the Kar98k can’t really finish a target in one hit due to its lower headshot multiplier.

#2. M82B

M82B

The M82B was recently added to Free Fire's arsenal and definitely packs a lot of power. It is a very versatile weapon because of its numerous special abilities. It has an accuracy of 90 and a range of 85. Besides the base damage dealt, it offers bonus damage to gloo walls and vehicles.

The M82B also has another special ability up in its sleeves: it can pierce armor. The gun can deal extra damage on body-shots against targets with armor.

#1. AWM

AWM

The Arctic Warfare Magnum, popularly known as AWM, is the king of sniper rifles in Free Fire. It has range and accuracy stats of 91 and 90 respectively. It deals damage of 90, which is similar to the damage rates of all other sniper rifles in Free Fire, but has hidden headshot bonus damage. With this weapon, players will be able to one-shot targets wearing level 3 helmets.

Moreover, the pre-equipped 8x scope makes the gun absolutely lethal in long-range combat. The only drawback of this weapon is that it can only be found in airdrops.

Disclaimer: What may seem like a good weapon for one person may not be the same for others. The choice of guns entirely depends on the players and their preferences.

