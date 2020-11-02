Free Fire: 3 best solo landing spots on Bermuda map

Free Fire is highly competitive due to its tricky rank system. As a result, players wish to push their ranks and be the best among their peers by reaching the higher tiers. Landing spots play a crucial role in helping players do so.

Although loot is scattered randomly across the map, some locations comprise a higher concentration of loot. Bermuda was the first map introduced in Free Fire and is preferred by a lot of players.

Several users look for the best landing spots in Bermuda, and we list the best solo landing spots on this map.

Three best solo landing spots on Bermuda in Free Fire

(Note: Landing spots in Free Fire generally depend on the trajectory of the plane. Sometimes, players might have to compromise on the location of their landing spots because of this)

#1 Mill

Mill is one of the best sites in Bermuda that the players can drop onto if they are solo queuing. Gamers can find an abundant amount of high-tier loot. But they have to be cautious as there are multiple buildings in this location, meaning enemies are always around the corner, stalking others.

#2 Mars Electric

Mars Electric is another fantastic location where the players can land. As it is located at the bottom of the map, it isn’t preferred by a lot of users. Those landing here will be able to find a sufficient amount of loot and other equipment. They might also find a vehicle here, which could be used to rotate in the latter stages of the match.

#3 Katulistiwa

Katulistiwa is the last location on this list. It has numerous buildings where users will be able to find an ample amount of loot for themselves. While landing here, players might have to be on the lookout for foes.

(This list is prepared, keeping in mind that the players are playing solo games, and hence, hot-drops like Peak and Bimasakti Strip have been avoided. If you are willing to go all-in and looking for fireworks, then the landing spots above are amongst the best)

