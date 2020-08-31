Free Fire: 3 ideal skill slots to reach Heroic tier in Clash Squad Ranked

Garena Free Fire is one of the most addictive games in the world. A major part of its popularity has to be attributed to the widely played Clash Squad mode. This match type is one in which two squads (each of four members) battle it out to win a series consisting of best of seven games.

In Free Fire, the different Clash Squad games are Clash Squad Ranked (random maps), Clash Squad Bermuda Remastered, Clash Squad Kalahari, and Clash Squad Bermuda.

We take a look at the skill slots to equip before playing Clash Squad Ranked in Free Fire.

Best skill slots to help reach Heroic tier in Free Fire

#1 Sustained Raids

This skill slot is available for the character of Jota, who is a parkour expert and stuntman. The Sustained Raids feature restores 40 HP instantly upon killing using Submachine Guns (SMG) or Shotguns, and has a cooldown of five seconds.

It comes in handy during Clash Squad matches, as most gamers prefer shotguns like M5, Thompson, M1887, M1014, and MP40.

#2 Gangster's Spirit

This skill slot is available for the character of Antonio, who has a forgettable past of once being a gangster, and also an orphan. Equipping Gangster's Spirit provides players with 35 extra HP at the start of the round. As a result, they have an HP of 235/200 when the round starts, which helps in minimising the use of medkits.

#3 Gear Recycle

Gear Recycle skill slot can be equipped upon purchasing the character of Shani, an engineer who works at a junkyard. This feature restores 20 armour durability after every kill, and gives the extra durability upgrade to the armour up to level 3. In Free Fire, vests play a significant part in determining the winner, and this skill slot would definitely help in doing so.