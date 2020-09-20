Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games of today. It features a host of unique features, like characters and pets, that differentiate it from other games of the genre.

The game features a total of 10 pets, which the players can choose from. All the pets have special abilities that help the users on the battlefield.

Some of the players wish to keep a unique name for their in-game pet. In this article, we list out some recommended names for pets in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire: 30 best stylish names for pets

#1 ฿ⱤɄ₦Ø

#2 𝓐𝓑𝓘𝓖𝓐𝓘𝓛

#3 𝕱𝖑𝖆𝖒𝖊 𝕻𝖚𝖕

#4 $DollaR$

#5 Ꮆ尺1千千丨几

#6 𝕄𝕆ℕ𝕊𝕋𝔼ℝ

#7 SHI€LD

#8 pHØeNîx

#9 ᴠᴇɴᴏᴍ

#10 Bullet

#11 ZΞ℞Ø

#12 Ħ¥ĐŘΔ

#13 Sɭʌʋʛʜtɘʀ

#14 ÊVÎŁ

#15 ༺P₳₦Đ₳ツ༻

#16 ₭iℒℒℰℛ

#17 ☬✞𝓓𝖔𝖓✞☬

#18 Š0ūŁ

#19 Death

#20 ㄎひマ尺乞爪乞

#21 β¤§§

#22 B҉a҉d҉ B҉O҉Y҉

#23 ĶŘÂŤÔŠ

#24 fιяє

#25 ᴠᴜʟᴛᴜʀᴇ

#26 ⱠɆØ

#27 𝕷𝖚𝖕𝖎𝖓

#28 ғυяισυs

#29 Rusty

#30 ᗪᖇᗩǤᗝᑎ

As the regular keyboards on mobile devices do not consist of stylish fonts and symbols, the players would have to visit websites like fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com, and lingojam.com to incorporate them.

How to keep a name for your pet in Free Fire

Changing the name of your pet is a simple task. The players can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the ‘Pets’ icon prevalent on the left side of the main menu.

Step 2: The pets tab opens up, and a variety of options appear on the screen.

Step 3: Press the rename icon present beside the name of the pet. A dialog box appears, prompting the players to enter the new nickname.

Step 4: Paste the name and click on the button below it.

The players can change the nickname for free when they do it for the first time. If they wish to change the name of their pets again, they would have to shell out 200 Diamonds.

