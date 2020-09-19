Guilds are a vital aspect of the renowned battle royale game, Garena Free Fire. The game enables users to create guilds and play alongside teammates in tournaments and other events. Players can also redeem several rewards from the tokens they obtain from these tournaments.

Guild leaders often look to have stylish names with several fonts and symbols. But many do not know how they to do so. If you are one of them, this article is for you, as we give a guide on how to create stylish guild names.

Free Fire: How to create a stylish guild name

FancyTextTool, one such website that you can use to create stylish names

As regular keyboards do not consist of fancy and stylish text, you need to use websites like fancytexttool.com, fancytextguru.com and lingojam.com. Follow these steps to use all such websites:

Step 1: Open any of the websites mentioned earlier.

Step 2: Enter the required name in the text field and hit ‘Enter.’

Step 3: Several outputs in a variety of fonts will appear, and you can choose the desired one and paste it while changing the name of the guild in Free Fire.

How to change the name of the guild in Free Fire

Only the guild leaders can change the name. They would have to shell out 500 diamonds to do so. Follow these steps to change the name of a guild in-game:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and press the guild icon present on the right side of the screen.

