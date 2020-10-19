Free Fire: 30 stylish nicknames for your pets

Garena Free Fire has a variety of pets that possess special skills and aid players on the battlefield. There are 11 different kinds of pets available in the game, with the recent addition being Mr.Waggor, who was announced with the OB23 update.

Many players like their pets to have unique names and often try to incorporate stylish symbols and fonts into their names.

In this article, we have compiled a list of 30 stylish nicknames for pets in Garena Free Fire.

30 stylish nicknames for your Free Fire pets

#1 ₳Ⱡ₱Ⱨ₳

#2 𝙲𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚘𝚗

#3 𝙳𝚎𝚖𝚘𝚗

#4 𝓗𝓸𝓾𝓷𝓭

#5 𝙂𝙧𝙞𝙢

#6 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐱

#7 Ｎｉｇｈｔ

#8 乃乇卂丂ㄒ

#9 вяυтυѕ

#10 Aƈιԃ

#11 ΜΔŘƗŇ€

#12 šhαd⊕ω

#13 ᎪquᎪ

#14 SLДSH

#15 🇵🇱🇦🇬🇺🇪

#16 ꓄ꋪꋬ꒐꒒

#17 ★ 𝘘𝘶𝘦𝘴𝘵 ★

#18 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫

#19 𓂀 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𓂀

#20 🅲🆁🅸🅼🅴

#21 ДSSДSSIИ

#22 MiMe

#23 TᎥmᎬ bᎾmb

#24 ꀸꍟꍏ꓄ꃅ

#25 R͢a͢p͢i͢d͢

#26 β€ŦΔ

#27 MДИIД

#28 ĆØŘƤØŘ€ΔŁ

#29 FƐ尺ΛŁ

#30 🅲🆁🅴🅰🆃🆄🆁🅴

Players have to use websites like fancytexttool.com and lingojam.com to generate fancy fonts and texts for their pet names in Free Fire as regular mobile keyboards do not have them.

How to change the pet names in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to change the name of your pet in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the ‘Pet’ tab present on the game’s main screen.

Step 2: Select the pet whose name you want to change, and click on the name change icon present beside the existing name.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting you to enter the new nickname.

Step 4: Paste any of the given names from the above-mentioned websites in the text field, and click on the button below it. The name of the pet will be changed.

It is important to note that while the first name-change is free, players would have to spend 200 diamonds to change their pet's name again.

