Free Fire: 5 best character bundles as of November 2020

Free Fire has always offered its players value-for-money items in their store. These include character bundles, weapon skin bundles, vehicle skins and various other crates that can be purchased through diamonds.

Free Fire currently has a special limited-time bundle for its Halloween event. In this article, we take a look at the best 5 bundle offers that are available in Free Fire in November 2020.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. As there are many character bundles available in Free Fire, it is an individual's choice to purchase one or the other, according to his/her preference)

Best 5 character bundles in Free Fire as of November 2020

1) Trick Or Treat bundle

Trick or Treat

The first bundle that can be obtained by lucky draw is the Trick Or Treat bundle. As the name suggests, it is inspired by the Halloween themed Gothic look, with a zombie-painted face and a skeleton suit.

Hackloween Store Spin

It can be obtained in a lucky draw as it is a limited-time offer in the Hackloween Store. Players can win up to 6 prizes along with the bundle, and each spin costs 9 diamonds.

2) Street Boy bundle

Advertisement

Street Boy

Although the Street Boy bundle costs 1499 diamonds, the cool streetwear, with an in-game animation display, is definitely worth the money. The costume bundle includes a pair of shoes that projects a spinning halo of fire, spitting flames behind them.

3) Skater Girl bundle

Skater girl

The Skater Girl bundle has almost the same attributes as the Street Boy bundle with fire-spitting animated shoes. It also costs 1499 diamonds. The costume is based on a punk streetwear style and will give the character a cool look in the game.

Also read: Hayato vs K: Who is the better Free Fire character?

4) Star of 2019 bundle

Advertisement

Star of 2019

The Star of 2019 bundle is a lot cheaper than the previous bundles included in this list. It costs only 899 diamonds and also has an in-game animation, with a continuous ring or halo of stars spinning around it. Players who would like to have an in-game animation display at a low cost can opt for this bundle.

5) Lab Giant bundle

lab Giant

The Lab Giant Bundle also costs 899 diamonds and offers a green, grim-looking bare-bodied colossus with a zombie-themed appearance. It does not have any in-game animation but the leviathan is ideal for the post-Halloween week.

Also read: 3 best Free Fire characters that can be bought for 8000 coins