Free Fire: 5 best tips to rank up and reach Heroic tier quickly

Besides providing you with the features like unranked and casual play, Garena Free Fire has a competitive ranked game mode. There is a separate ranking for the the Clash Squad and Battle Royale modes, and most of you look to reach the pinnacle, which provides not only season rewards but also a sense of accomplishment and pride.

However, reaching the top of the ladder involves a lot of effort, and there is no shortcut. In this article, we provide some tips to reach the Heroic tier in Free Fire.

Free Fire: 5 tips to rank up and reach Heroic tier quickly

#1 Playing with teammates

Image Credits: QUAD GAMING 🇮🇳 / YouTube

If you are either playing duos or squads, then random queuing is not the best idea, since the teammates may not coordinate well with you. Playing with the same players provides an add-on advantage as it increases the coordination and synergy, which enhances the overall chances of increasing ranks. The same goes for the Clash Squad mode.

#2 Playing safe

Image Credits: Free Fire World / YouTube

While playing ranked matches, whether it is solo, duo, or squad, it goes without saying that you must prioritize playing safe over getting frags. Getting kills might appear fun initially, but it is a better strategy to survive while pushing ranks.

Also, rushing from the word go involves a considerable amount of risk, as you get eliminated early in the game. However, it doesn’t mean that you should not engage in battle. You must instead know when it is safe to engage in a fight, and when it is not, and the more you play, the better you will get at this decision making.

#3 Character combinations

Image Credits: GW Karan / YouTube

You must make the best use of the characters that you own in Garena Free Fire. Eventually, the character combination comes down to the playing style and preference, and will vary from gamer to gamer.

#4 Timing

Free Fire Season 18 Ranked Season

When a ranked season ends, the ranks are reset, and it is a perfect time to get a head start in terms of the rank. You should try and push the rank as high as possible at the beginning of the new season, as the competition will be slightly lesser.

If you have lost a few games in a row, it makes more sense to take a break and begin afresh later, instead of playing more games right after, as there are more chances of losing points.

#5 Consistency

Image Credits: TanJinGames / YouTube

You must be consistent with your efforts and not take any match casually, as each counts while pushing ranks. Also, being constant with your settings is crucial. The same goes for other things like landing spots.

