TSG Jash: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Free Fire has a vast player base and enjoys extensive viewership, which has encouraged many players to take up streaming and content creation. TWO-SIDE GAMERS is one of the most popular YouTube channels to find content around this fast-paced game. The duo of Ritik and Jash runs this channel.

In this article, we take a look at TSG Jash’s real name, and in-game details.

TSG Jash’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

TSG Jash’s real name is Jash Dhoka. His Free Fire ID is 123643969, and IGN is TSG冬Jash.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash has played in 6838 games in the squad mode and bettered his foes in 1622 matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 23.72%. He has bagged 16295 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Coming to the duo mode, he has 250 first-place finishes in 2451 matches, which equate to a win percentage of 10.19%. The YouTuber has more than 4800 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.19.

The content creator has also participated in 1327 solo matches and remained unbeaten on 109 occasions, managing a win rate of 8.21%. In these matches, he has eliminated 3081 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

The famous streamer has played 26 squad matches but is yet to record a win. He has 44 kills, thus managing a K/D ratio of 1.69.

The internet star has also featured in three duo matches, but hasn’t registered a victory yet. He has racked up nine kills with a K/D ratio of 3.

Lastly, TSG Jash has played eight solo matches and won one of them for a win percentage of 12.5%. He has 12 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.71.

His YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, Jash, alongside Ritik Jain, aka TSG Ritik, runs the TWO-SIDE GAMERS. They started creating content on Free Fire on YouTube in October 2018 and have become quite popular in the community. Since then, they have uploaded a 960 videos on their channel.

Currently, they boast a subscriber count of over 5.97 million and have over 748 million views combined. Click here to visit their YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram – Click here

