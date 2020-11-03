How to get free Cricket Master Bat skin through Diwali Top Up event in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Garena Free Fire enjoys a fabulous presence in India and has a vast player base that religiously plays this game and participates in its events. To celebrate special occasions, the developers add new events into the game that usually allow the players to obtain in-game items for discounted prices or even for free.

The developers have now added a new top-up event, where the users will have an opportunity to obtain in-game items for topping up a specific number of diamonds in-game.

In this article, we provide a detailed guide to obtain the Cricket Master Bat skin from this event in Free Fire.

Get free Cricket Master Bat skin via Diwali Top Up event in Free Fire: How-to guide for beginners

The Diwali Top Up event began on 2nd November and will end on 14th November. Users will be able to obtain the reward by purchasing diamonds during this period. They can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Press the 'Diamond' icon on the main screen.

Step 2: Select and purchase the desired number of diamonds from the options that appear on the screen.

Step 3: After the purchase is successful, the diamonds will be credited to the players’ accounts.

Gamers can follow the steps given below to collect the rewards:

Step 1: Click on the events icon on the right side of the main screen.

Step 2: Press on the events tab and click on the Diwali top-up event.

Step 3: Press on the claim button to obtain the ‘Cricket Master’ bat skin.

The developers have also added the ‘Light Up Bermuda’ event, which provides users with an opportunity to get legendary gun skins, emotes, and more. Users can click here to read more about it.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these ‘newbie’ methods!