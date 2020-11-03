Free Fire: How to top-up diamonds from Games Kharido in November 2020

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of Garena Free Fire, used to procure most of the in-game items, including cosmetics like costumes, character bundles, and more. They are also used to avail of other in-game items like characters, pets, and gun skins, which provide the users with an advantage due to special abilities, skills, and enhanced attributes, respectively.

This currency isn’t free, however, and players have to purchase them with real money. Top-up websites like Games Kharido are one such way they can do so, and we provide a detailed guide to recharge diamonds from this website.

Free Fire guide: Recharge diamonds from Games Kharido

Image Credits: Gameskharido.in

Games Kharido is one of the most trusted websites and is used by thousands of users to purchase diamonds in Free Fire. They currently provide the players with a 100% top-up bonus on the first purchase.

Following are the steps by which players can recharge diamonds from Games Kharido:

Step 1: They can open the official website of Games Kharido here.

Step 2: Users have to log in with their Free Fire IDs/Facebook accounts.

Log in options

Step 3: Several options for top-up appear on the screen. They can choose the required amount of diamonds.

Several top-ups appear on the screen

Step 4: Gamers can select the desired payment method, and after a successful payment, diamonds will be credited to their Free Fire account.

Here are the different top-up options present on Games Kharido:

INR 40 – 50 Diamonds + 50

INR 80 – 100 Diamonds + 100

INR 240 – 310 Diamonds + 310

INR 400 – 520 Diamonds + 520

INR 800 – 1060 Diamonds + 1060

INR 1600 – 2180 Diamonds + 2180

INR 4000 – 5600 Diamonds + 5600

There are three payment options currently available for Indian users — PayTM, Netbanking, and UPI.

