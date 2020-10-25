Free Fire: 5 tips to land accurate one-tap headshots in the game

Free Fire is one of the most popular BR titles, having bagged 500 million+ downloads in the Play Store as of now. Since its release in September 2017, it has been gradually rising in the Esports community, amassing more and more players with each passing day.

Free Fire is a game of skill and tactics, and everyone wants to ace their tactical abilities and weapon skills to climb up the tiers. One of the most trending skills in Free Fire right now is the one-tap headshot kill, which enables the players to knock down their enemy with just one tap, regardless of the weapon class or category.

In this article, we discuss 5 tips to land one-tap headshots accurately in Free Fire.

5 tips to land accurate one-tap headshots in Free Fire

1) Sensitivity

Image Credits: Youtube

The sensitivity setting of a player is one of the most crucial factors in determining headshot percentage in Free Fire. The best-optimized sensitivity for achieving one-tap headshots is to increase the Red dot sight sensitivity to 100 and the general sensitivity to 85. This sensitivity is certainly the best one to connect headshots easily in the game.

2) Custom HUD (In-game Controls)

Image Credits: Youtube

It is recommended not to change the initial layout settings of the player in Free Fire as it will muddle up the gameplay and confuse the player, but it will be most suitable if a player uses three or four-finger claw settings to play the game. The Joystick button and the Fire button should always be in a handy position, from where it will be easier to drag and tap on them.

3) Crosshair position

Image Credits: Youtube

The crosshair position of a player is the most vital factor in Free Fire which determines the in-game headshot kill percentage. It is highly recommended that while free roaming in the game or while engaging an enemy, a player should always try to aim the crosshair a little bit upwards, towards the sky. This is done because when a shot is fired, the crosshair automatically aims down towards the head of the enemy.

4) Drag and Shoot

Image Credits: Youtube

The most important trick to perform a one-tap headshot in Free Fire is to drag the joystick button downwards and the fire button upwards at the same time. It brings down the aim exactly to the headline of the enemy and knocks them down easily in one shot. A player can also crouch and shoot, as it increases the mobility of the player and improves precision while shooting.

5) Practice

Image Credits: Youtube

As it is rightly said, “For the things we have to learn before we can do them, we learn by doing them”. Players have to practice and grind until they improve their muscle memory and get accustomed to all the necessary skills and tactics required for performing a one-tap headshot in Free Fire.