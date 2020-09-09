Free Fire ahead of COD Mobile in download race after PUBG Mobile ban in India

The demand for battle royale games on the mobile platform has witnessed an upsurge. When PUBG Mobile was released, it took the mobile gaming industry by storm, and in a short duration, became quite popular among players, courtesy its immersive experience.

More recently, amidst the rising tensions between India and China, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology imposed a ban on 118 apps of Chinese origin. The list included a few of the popular games on the mobile platform — PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, Rules of Survival, Cyber Hunter, and others.

Even before the ban, COD Mobile and Free Fire were very close competitors of PUBG Mobile. With the ban now in place, these two offerings have attracted a lot of interest from the audience.

Free Fire ahead of COD Mobile in download race after PUBG Mobile's ban in India

According to a report published in Entrackr, in the period after the ban, between 2nd September and 5th September, Free Fire was downloaded the most times, followed by Ludo King and COD Mobile, across both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Garena Free Fire recorded more than 2.1 million downloads, while COD Mobile had 1.15 million installs in the same period. The latter received a total of 1.56 million downloads over the last 30 days.

As per the report, the data was collected from Sensor Tower.

Ludo King: The big Indian winner from the PUBG Mobile ban

Meanwhile, Ludo King, which is developed by Gametion Technologies Pvt Ltd, also registered 1.52 million downloads in the same timeframe. Interestingly, Gametion it is an Indian studio owned by Vikash Jaiswal.

