Free Fire: Scout, Ajju Bhai to play matches together tonight

Free Fire is one of the prominent battle royale games on the mobile platform. The game also enjoys an extensive viewership that has led to the emergence of several content creators.

With PUBG Mobile now banned, Free Fire emerged as one of the most downloaded games in the period between 2nd September and 5th September. According to a report by Entrackr, it had 2.1 million downloads in those four days.

Also read: Scout’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire: Scout, Ajjubhai to play matches together tonight

Total Gaming, aka Ajju Bhai, posted the following Instagram story:

Ajju Bhai's Instagram story

Scout also responded to the story and stated that they would play Free Fire together later tonight.

Scout's Instagram story

The eSports star also posted a story in which he announced that he would be giving away 10 DJ Alok characters in Garena Free Fire.

10 Alok characters giveaway announcement by Scout

Advertisement

For those who do not know, Ajjub Bhai, or Ajjubhai94, is one of India’s most prominent content creators. He runs one of the most popular Indian YouTube channels — Total Gaming, which has over 12 million subscribers.

Scout, meanwhile, is a very famous professional PUBG Mobile player and content creator who regularly streams on his channel, where he has 2.99 million subscribers. He is also part of Orange Rock’s roster.

Scout first played and streamed Free Fire on his YouTube channel two days back. He was accompanied by another professional PUBG Mobile player, SouL Regaltos.

You can watch the stream down below:

Fans of both the players are quite excited, and it will be interesting to see how things turn out when two of the better players of these popular battle royale games come together to play Free Fire.

Also read: Soul Regaltos' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more