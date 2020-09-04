Free Fire: Ajjubhai reacts to PUBG Mobile ban in India

On 2nd September, the Indian government announced a ban on 118 applications with Chinese ties in the country. The list of apps included two of the most played battle royale games in India – PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite.

The ban came amid rising tensions between India and China, with the move said to be in the interest of the former's sovereignty, integrity, defence and security.

Several professional PUBG Mobile players and streamers were quick to give their views on this ban. Popular Free Fire streamer and content creator Ajjubhai or Total Gaming has now shared his thoughts on the matter in one of his recent live streams.

For those of you who have not heard about Ajjubhai, he is one most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He runs one of the biggest gaming YouTube channels in the country called Total Gaming. He boasts more than 11.8 million subscribers and over 1.38 billion views combined.

Ajjubhai's reaction to India's PUBG Mobile ban

Ajjubhai expressed his views about the PUBG Mobile ban in India in one of his streams. He began the video by requesting his audience not to spam about the ban. He then stated:

“I played PUBG Mobile only once but I felt really bad for it. When I played it for the first time, I enjoyed a lot, the game had awesome graphics.”

In between the stream, one of his teammates asked him about the ban on PUBG Mobile. Ajjubhai replied:

“Even though I don’t play PUBG Mobile, I felt bad from within.”

He added:

“I won’t lie, I have watched the content related to PUBG most on Dynamo’s Channel. Recently I have also started following Scout and Mortal."

When asked about the esports scene around Free Fire, Ajjubhai said:

“The eSports scene around Free Fire will surely expand.”

You can watch the live-stream below:

(Watch between 32-38 minutes)

