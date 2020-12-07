Garena Free Fire has announced a global collaboration with renowned Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and a new character based on him will be likely unveiled on 19th December.

Free Fire has witnessed a monumental rise in popularity in the last few years and has shown no signs of slowing down. The game’s developers have previously collaborated with renowned celebrities including Hrithik Roshan and DJ KSHMR, and new characters based on them, named Jai and K respectively, were introduced in the game.

Earlier this month, there were several leaks about a potential collaboration between Free Fire and Cristiano Ronaldo. The rumors have all turned out to be true as the collaboration has officially been confirmed.

Free Fire announces official collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo, Operation Chrono character to be unveiled on 19th December

The in-game image of Cristiano Ronaldo's character that players can see during the maintenance

The poster depicting Free Fire's collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen in-game.

The character is likely to make its way into the battle royale game on 19th December with the arrival of Operation Chrono.

A press release recently described Operation Chrono as follows:

“Operation Chrono will take place in a futuristic slum universe, a dystopian world featuring the most advanced technology there is. Amidst the chaos, there is room for a hero to emerge and be a source of inspiration for everyone.”

It is also likely that the Mysterious Character in the OB25 Advance Server would be the in-game persona of the Portuguese footballer. His in-game ability is called Time-Turner.

The in-game ability description at level 6 reads:

"Creates a force field that blocks 500 damages from enemies. Once can fire at outside foes from within the force field. Movement speed increases by 40%. During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 40% increase in movement speed. All effects last for 10s. CD 40s."

This will be one of Free Fire's biggest collaborations, and it would be fascinating to see how well it does. Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Free Fire are incredibly hyped up for the collaboration.

