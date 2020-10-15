Free Fire APK download on Jio phone is fake, and all related videos are misleading

Free Fire, which is published by Garena, provides a lite and fast-paced battle royale experience, with each match lasting only for 10 minutes.

The game accomplished an incredible new feat of over 100 million peak daily active users, which serves as a testimonial of its popularity in the mobile gaming community.

The popularity of Free Fire is so massive that numerous videos on YouTube now claim that they can provide users with a way to play the fast-paced battle royale on a Jio phone.

Garena Free Fire APK download on the Jio phone is fake

There is no way to download and play Garena Free Fire on Jio phones, so the claims made by these videos are not credible and are fake.

Here are some of the reasons why it is not possible to play Free Fire on a Jio phone:

#1 Free Fire is currently only available for Android and iOS platforms. The Jio phone runs on KaiOS, which means the game is not compatible with the device’s operating system.

#2 The size of the phone's screen and its keypad makes it impossible to play the game on the phone.

All videos that make such claims play a recorded video of Free Fire on the Jio phone to trick players into believing that they can play the game on the device.

Screengrab from one of the fake videos

Conclusion

Players can, by no means, play Free Fire on a Jio phone. They should, therefore, not waste their time looking for a way to do so.

