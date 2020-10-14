Gaming Girl's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Since its release, Free Fire has been a worldwide hit and is played by millions. There has been a rise in content creation related to this title due to the large fan base. One such popular content creator is Gaming Girl.

In this article, we discuss her in-game details.

Gaming Girl's Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Girl's Free Fire ID is 1277699984, and her in-game name is Rising_GIRL*.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

The YouTuber has played 3177 games in the squad mode and triumphed in 674 matches, having a win rate of 21.21%. She has racked up 2697 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.08.

Gaming Girl has clinched nine duo matches from 162 matches, in the process killing 67 foes at a K/D ratio of 0.44.

She also has seven Booyahs in 286 solo games, which comes down to a win ratio of 2.44%, also notching 259 kills for a K/D ratio of 0.93.

Ranked stats

In the Ranked Season 17, the streamer has played 721 squad games and triumphed in 74 matches, registering 531 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.82.

She has also played five solo games and accumulated five kills, but is yet to secure a Booyah.

Her YouTube channel

Gaming Girl started creating content on YouTube over seven months ago. Since then, she has uploaded 236 videos and amassed 966k views combined. She currently has 85.7k subscribers.

You can click here to visit her YouTube channel.

She also streams on Booyah! and has over 1.4 million followers on the platform. Click here to visit her Booyah account.

Her social media accounts

She is active on Instagram and Facebook. Following are the links to her accounts

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

She also a Discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

