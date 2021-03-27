Free Fire APK for Jio phone is fake, and all download links are misleading

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world. It is only available on Android and iOS platforms, but players can use emulators to play it on their PCs or laptops.

A series of videos and websites on the internet claim that Free Fire can be downloaded and played on a Jio phone. These portals even provide APK download links.

Players should, however, note that all such APK files are fake, and the download links are misleading.

All Free Fire APK download links for Jio phone are fake

It is not possible to run Free Fire on a Jio phone as they are not compatible.

Websites and videos that have fake APK files tend to fool viewers by playing recorded Free Fire gameplay footage on a Jio phone.

Players are advised to refrain from downloading any such APK files on their devices as they might have malware and virus(es) that can harm their devices.

Here are some of the reasons why running Free Fire on a Jio phone isn't possible:

#1 Battle Royale games like Garena Free Fire have higher device requirements. A Jio phone only has 512 MB of RAM, which isn't sufficient to run such games.

#2 A Jio phone runs on the KaiOS. As stated above, Free Fire is available only on Android and iOS platforms.

#3 Free Fire has multiple in-game actions, such as crouching, that players cannot perform using a Jio phone's keypad and small screen.

Players must, therefore, not waste their time looking for ways to download or play Free Fire on a Jio phone.

