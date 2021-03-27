Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs RunOutArun (Run Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai and RunOutArun are popular Indian Free Fire content creators. They create content related to various elements of the battle royale title, including gameplay, events and more.

Amitbhai currently has 9.21 million subscribers on YouTube. Meanwhile, RunOutArun has a subscriber count of 1.29 million.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: B2K's (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube views and more

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 8057 squad matches and has triumphed in 2208 them, translating to a win rate of 27.40%. He has 20991 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The popular YouTuber has won 740 of the 4269 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 17.33%. In the process, he has bagged 11257 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.19.

Amitbhai has also played 3372 solo games and has secured 274 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.12%. He has 7593 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.45.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 150 squad games in the current ranked season and has 28 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 18.66%. With 474 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.89 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 88 ranked duo matches and has 7 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 7.95%. He has 278 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Amitbhai has 6 wins in 49 solo games, making his win rate 12.24%. He has 176 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.09 in this mode.

Also read: Bangladesh Independence Day event in Free Fire: List of free rewards revealed

RunOutArun’s Free Fire ID and stats

RunOutArun’s Free Fire ID is 451206750.

Lifetime stats

RunOutArun’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

RunOutArun has played 8743 squad matches and has won on 1285 occasions, making his win rate 14.69%. He has 16469 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.21.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2304 games and has 131 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 5.68%. With a K/D ratio of 2.07, he has 4489 frags in this mode.

RunOutArun has played 1275 solo matches and has triumphed in 77 of them, translating to a win rate of 6.03%. He has 2087 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.74.

Ranked stats

RunOutArun’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, RunOutArun has played 24 squad games and has emerged victorious in 4 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.66%. He has racked up 17 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.85 in this mode.

RunOutArun has also played 1 ranked solo match but is yet to secure a win or a kill. He has not played a ranked duo match yet.

Advertisement

Also read: Insta Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube channel views and more.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad, duo and solo matches, Amitbhai has the edge over RunOutArun in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

The two content creators' stats in the ranked duo and solo modes cannot be compared as RunOutArun has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, Amitbhai has better stats than RunOutArun.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more.