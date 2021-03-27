B2K's (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube views and more

Moez Mansouri, aka B2K or Born2Kill, is a renowned Tunisian Free Fire content creator. He is known for his outstanding skills in the battle royale title as well as the gameplay clips that he frequently posts on his YouTube channel.

Mansouri is immensely popular and has over 6.94 million subscribers on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, and more.

Also read: Bangladesh Independence Day event in Free Fire: List of free rewards revealed

B2K's Free Fire ID and stats

B2K's Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

B2K's lifetime stats

B2K has played 8644 squad matches and has won on 1520 occasions, making his win rate 17.58%. He has 49561 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.96.

The internet star has also played 2692 duo games and has triumphed in 436 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.19%. With a K/D ratio of 5.18, he has 11697 frags in this mode.

B2K has played 1403 solo matches and has secured 172 victories, maintaining a win rate of 12.25%. He has 4620 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.75.

Also read: Insta Gamer's Free Fire ID, monthly earning, annual income, YouTube channel views and more.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

B2K's ranked stats

In the current ranked season, B2K has played 309 squad games and has emerged victorious in 35 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.32%. He has killed 1513 opponents at a K/D ratio of 5.52 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 227 ranked duo matches and has won on 24 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 10.57%. With 1356 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 6.68.

B2K has played 4 ranked solo games and has a single win to his name, making his win rate 25.00%. He has racked up 22 frags at a K/D ratio of 7.33.

Earnings

Enter caption

According to Social Blade, B2K's estimated YouTube monthly earnings are between $5k to $79.8k. Meanwhile, his estimated yearly income is between $59.9k to $957.6k.

B2K's YouTube channel

Advertisement

The first video on B2K's main YouTube channel, Born2Kill, was posted in May 2019. He currently has over 346 videos on his channel and has garnered over 433 million combined views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Moez Mansouri also uploads videos on two other channels: B2K and B2K Highlights.

B2K's social media handles

Here are the links to B2K's social media profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Discord server: Click here

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more.