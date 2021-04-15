Free Fire Bangla New Year event: Missions and rewards revealed

Free Fire features several in-game items, and they can often be purchased from the store by using the premium currency: diamonds. The events and redeem codes are some of the best ways for players to lay their hands on exclusive items for free.

Garena frequently introduces events to commemorate special occasions like festivals and collaborations. Often, players have to complete tasks to collect the rewards.

To celebrate the Bangla New Year, the developers have introduced the Free Fire Bangla New Year event. It offers players an opportunity to acquire exciting rewards comprising numerous vouchers, universal fragments, and the exclusive Flaming Red bundle.

This article provides players with an overview of the Free Fire Bangla New Year event.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs M8N: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Missions and rewards revealed for Free Fire Bangla New Year event

Bangla New Year event in Free Fire

The exclusive Bangla New Year event will begin from April 15, 2021, 4:00 AM IST, to April 16, 2021, 3:59 AM IST. Users will have to play the game and complete specific tasks or missions to obtain the items.

Advertisement

Here is a list of all Bangla New Year rewards alongside corresponding missions:

Flaming Red (Mask) (7 days) – Play 1 minute

Play 1 minute - Flaming Red (Head) (7 days) – Play 1 minute

Flaming Red (Bottom) (7 days) – Play 20 minutes

Flaming Red (Shoes) (7 days) – Play 20 minutes

Diamond Royale Voucher – Play 20 minutes

Flaming Red (Top) (7 days) – Play 20 minutes

500x Universal Fragments – Play 30 minutes

Diamond Royale Voucher – Play 50 minutes

3x Weapon Royale Voucher – 2 Booyahs in CS mode

After completing the given missions, users will have to manually collect each reward. They can do so by tapping the claim button beside the individual items in the Bangla New Year section under the events tab.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs CRJ Vasiyo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?