Free Fire Battle Arena live watching free rewards revealed

In the last few years, the popularity of Free Fire has witnessed an upward trend, which hasn’t shown signs of flattening. The game has had a great year so far, as it was named the Mobile Game of the Year at the recent Esports Awards 2020 and crossed 100 billion lifetime views on YouTube.

The rise of the game has resulted in its growth in all spheres. The esports landscape has also seen a massive surge.

Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 is currently underway, and the Play-Ins recently concluded. The stage is set for the final leg of the tournament – the Grand Finals. It is scheduled to be held on December 18th, i.e., today, from 6 PM IST.

List of Free Fire Battle Arena live watching rewards

As always, the developers of this quick-paced battle royale title have set three live watching milestones for users. Upon reaching them, players will obtain various exclusive in-game items.

Here are the three live viewership milestone rewards:

50,000 live watching – Winterlands Theme Gun Box

100,000 live watching – Snow Parachute

200,000 live watching – Winterlands Light

It is crucial to note that the reward codes will be flashed on the screen after the live watching milestones are achieved.

List of teams qualified for Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 Grand Finals

Here is a list of the teams that have qualified for the FFBA: Season 2 Grand Finals

XTZ eSports (League Stage)

Raven Esports (League Stage)

ES Iconic (League Stage)

TSG Army (League Stage)

4 Unknown (League Stage)

Little Bit of Swag (League Stage)

Bilash Army (Play-Ins)

The 4 AM (Play-Ins)

No Mercy (Play-Ins)

TSG Hard (Play-Ins)

Hype Esports (Play-Ins)

Team Unstoppable (Play-Ins)

Link of the live stream:

