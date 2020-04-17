Free Fire: Best Submachine Guns (SMG) in Free Fire

A list of the 3 best submachine guns to be used in Free Fire.

Use of a particular submachine gun depends on the type/range of a fight.

Free Fire SMG Weapon.

Free Fire, developed by Garena, is one of the most famous battle royale games available for both Android & iOS devices. The game offers a large variety of weapons to be used on the battleground for competing against opponents. In each 10-minute game, the players are dropped on a secret island where they have to seek survival. Out of 50 players, the last one standing alive on the battlefield becomes the winner in the game.

Considering the diversity of weapons in Free Fire, it becomes a tedious task for the beginners and intermediate players to choose the correct weapons. Sportskeeda already has a dedicated guide on the Top 5 Best guns to use in Free Fire.

This article will guide our readers to pick the best SMGs while engaging in the game. Here's a list of the best Submachine Guns (SMG) available in Free Fire.

Top 3 SMG Weapons in Free Fire

#1 CG15

CG15 SMG.

The CG15, made with futuristic technology, deals the highest damage in the SMG category. This weapon can inflict 50 damage on opponents. With a higher range and rate of fire, players can get their hands on the gun quickly. In addition, gamers can also attach a magazine and a foregrip to the weapon.

Damage: 50

50 Rate of Fire: 69

69 Range: 71

71 Reload Speed: 62

62 Magazine: 20.

20. Accuracy: 60

#2 MP5

MP5 SMG.

When we consider the overall stats, there's nothing better than the MP5 while facing off with your enemies. The MP5 SMG can be commonly found anywhere on the map. It is considered to be one of the most used weapons in the game. Moreover, this gun also offers a steady fire rate and excellent performance during mid-range fights.

Damage: 45

45 Rate of Fire: 76

76 Range: 41

41 Reload Speed: 77

77 Magazine: 48

48 Accuracy: 54

#3 P90

P90 SMG.

The P90 SMG, which is also classified as FN Project 1990, is available in almost every shooting game. This weapon offers a high rate of fire and its low recoil is another reason to use it. Besides, the gun comes with the largest magazine capacity compared to other ones. However, the P90 is not the optimum choice for low or medium range battles.

Damage: 48

48 Rate of Fire: 75

75 Range: 27

27 Reload Speed: 48

48 Magazine: 50

50 Accuracy: 37.

