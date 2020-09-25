The OB23 update (3Volution) proved to be a great success for Free Fire, and it received massive acclaim by the community. The version also marked the 3rd anniversary of the game.

The next iteration of the update, i.e., OB24 or the Booyah Day patch, was rolled out a couple of days ago. It introduced several new features, including two firearms, a new spawn island, gameplay features, and more.

Free Fire players can update the game from the Google Play Store or use APK and OBB files to do so. For those who are unable to download it from the Play Store, we have provided the download links of APK and OBB files.

Free Fire Booyah Day APK + OBB Download for Android

The process of installing the game using APK and OBB files is pretty straightforward.

Free Fire OB24 update APK download link: Click here.

Free Fire OB24 update OBB download link: Click here.

The size of the APK file is 45.1 MB, while that of the OBB file is 551.57 MB, so you must ensure that your device has sufficient storage space.

Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the links mentioned above.

Step 2: After the download is complete, enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option in your device if you haven't done it already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the APK file, but do not open it yet.

Step 4: Rename the OBB file to 'main.2019112409.com.dts.freefireth' and paste it to Android/OBB/com.dts.freefireth (create a folder with this name)

(Note: Don't forget to rename the OBB file)

Step 5: After the OBB file is copied, you can enjoy playing the game's latest version.

